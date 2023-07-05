Roborock’s smart Q7 Max+ robo vac/mop with 7-week auto empty now at $500 ($370 off), more

We are now tracking one of the best prices ever on the Roborock Q7 Max+ Robot Vacuum and Mop. The regularly $870 auto-empty dock-equipped smart cleaning bot is now available via the brand’s official Amazon storefront at $499.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Now $370 off the going rate and $100 below our previous mention, this is easily one of the lowest prices we have tracked since release in mid-2022. Delivering a truly autonomous setup, the included auto-empty dock not only charges the cleaning bot, but it also holds up to 7 weeks of dust and debris so you don’t have to constantly empty the unit. The 4200Pa of suction power is joined by built-in mopping and a system that will automatically increase power when it detects thicker carpets. The 180-minute runtime is also joined by the usual set of smart features including smartphone control, scheduling, 3D mapping of your entire home, and custom user-created cleaning tasks – sweep after cooking, meals, and things of this nature. More deals and details below.

More Roborock summer price drops:

While we are talking intelligent tech to make your living experience more convenient, head over to our smart home hub for even more. A host of early Prime Day Deals on Echo speakers will integrate nicely with the Roborock Alexa support, and now that everything is at some of the best prices of the year, it’s a good time to jump in or upgrade. Prices start at $18 and include all-time lows on the new Echo Pop right up to flagship models and everything in between. Get a closer look right here.

Roborock Q7 Max+ Robot Vacuum and Mop features:

7-Weeks of Hands-Free Cleaning: The Auto-Empty Dock Pure empties the robot automatically after cleanup, so you don’t have to do it manually or frequently. With its 2.5L dust bag it stores up to seven weeks of debris.

Deeper Cleaning with Powerful 4200Pa Suction: With an incredible maximum suction power of 4200Pa, the Q7 Max+ easily lifts debris and pet hair from floors, drags it from cracks, and draws it from carpets. When a carpet is detected, it will automatically increase its suction to the maximum for deep cleaning.

Twin Cleaning Power: Vacuum and mop at the same time to remove fine dust that vacuuming alone may miss. Equipped with an electronic pump, the Q7 Max+ offers 30 water flow levels so you can fine-tune cleaning to match your floor types and preferences.

