New 2023 lows land on latest Echo speakers ahead of Prime Day from $18 (Reg. $40+)

Amazon today is really getting ready for Prime Day 2023 today, with the launch of its best Echo smart speaker sale of the year. Delivering a series of new all-time lows across its latest lineup of Alexa devices, these discounts are available exclusively for Prime members and ship free. A favorite is the Echo Dot 5th Gen with Clock at $29.99 shipped. Down from the usual $60 going rate, today’s offer lands at 50% off for the very first time while beating our previous mention by $10. It’s a new all-time low, too. Amazon’s new Echo Dot 5th Gen arrives with much of the same spherical design we’ve seen in the past, but packs some improved tech to justify the refresh. Inside is a new sound system that makes this the best sounding Echo Dot to date with clearer vocals and deeper bass. The built-in LED display shows you the time, but now can also display weather stats, songs, alarms, and other info to complement all of the usual Alexa features. Those who don’t need the onboard display can lock-in the standard Echo Dot 5th Gen for $22.99, down from its $50 going rate to yet another new low. Head below for more.

As far as the newer additions to the Alexa stable are concerned, Amazon just launched its new Echo Pop Smart Speaker earlier in the spring with a new take on what Alexa speakers can look like. Mixing up the spherical designs that we’ve seen leveraged for the past several years, the new form-factor is made out of recycled materials. Now it’s on sale for the first time by itself, landing at $17.99. That’s down from the usual $40 going rate and amounting to 55% in savings.

Echo Pop was already the most affordable speaker in Amazon’s current lineup, and now that’s even more so the case with the savings attached. It’ll still summon Alexa just like every other smart speaker in Amazon’s stable, with the usual smart home and music streaming services onboard, too. Our launch coverage fully breaks down what to expect.

Jumping all the way to the other end of the lineup, Amazon’s flagship Echo Studio speaker also arrives on sale. Now selling for $154.99, this is down from the usual $200 going rate with $45 in savings attached. While not a new all-time low, this is the best price of the year at $5 below our previous mention. It sports a fabric-wrapped design that still keeps it at home in amongst the other Alexa devices from the company, while stepping up the design to fit in all of the higher-end audio components.

There’s notably Spatial Audio processing tech packed in to deliver even more immersive sound from its 5-speaker system that comes backed by Dolby Atmos certification. There’s of course all of the streaming service support from the likes of Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Spotify, as well as all the hands-free Alexa access you’d expect for controlling smart home gear, answering questions, and helping out in the kitchen. Then Amazon backs the smart home tech with a built-in Zigbee and Matter hub for an even longer list of supported devices. Dive into our announcement coverage for a closer look.

Be sure to shop everything else in the early Prime Day sale for a collection of other Alexa speakers. All either down to the best prices of the year or of all-time, and start just $18. Then just make sure to catch up on Prime Day 2023 and learn all about what to expect from Amazon’s annual summer sale.

Echo Dot 5th Gen with Clock features:

Enjoy an improved audio experience compared to any previous Echo Dot with Alexa for clearer vocals, deeper bass and vibrant sound in any room. The improved LED display shows you the time, alarms, weather, song titles and more. Play music, audiobooks, and podcasts from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify and others or via Bluetooth throughout your home.

