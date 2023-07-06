Amazon knocks 50% off Shark’s voice-controlled self-empty robot vac at $300 (Reg. $599)

As part of a new Shark sale event, Amazon is now offering the Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum system for $299.99 shipped. Regularly $599, this is nearly 50% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Not only is this closer to $300 in savings and a particularly notable deal for a brand name solution with an included self-empty station, but it is also matching the Amazon all-time low. This unit will automatically empty itself in the charging station for up to 60 days before you need to get involved in the cleaning chores at all. Leveraging 360-degree LiDAR mapping and the brand’s Matrix grid system, it will systematically learn your space to ensure it “can methodically clean” while “detecting and avoiding objects in its path, day or night.” Alongside smartphone control options, including scheduling and custom on-demand cleaning jobs, it works alongside Alexa and Google Assistant gear so you can simply use your voice to direct it around your home. More details below.

If you’re looking for an upright solution, the rest of today’s Amazon Shark vacuum deals are waiting on this landing page. You’ll find both wired and cordless stick vacuums starting from $160 shipped and with up to 35% in savings including this Shark IZ362H Anti-Allergen Cordless model that is very similar to the model I have been happy using for about a year now – it is $70 off the going rate today.

You’ll also want to swing by yesterday’s roundup of Roborock models with robotic vacuums and mop systems starting from $300. Some of the higher-end variants are now at some of the lowest prices we have tracked with up to $370 in savings and the ability to carry up to 7 weeks of dust and debris in the auto-empty stations. All of the details you need on these offers are waiting right here.

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum features:

Powerful Shark suction picks up dirt and debris on all floor types—tackling even the toughest of messes in your home. With Matrix Clean, the robotic vacuum cleans in a precision matrix grid taking multiple passes over dirt and debris for whole home, deep cleaning coverage. The bagless, self-emptying base holds up to 60 days of dirt and debris. The bagless base does not require any additional purchase of disposal bags like traditional auto empty robots. Digs deep into carpets and directly engages hardwood floors pulling up debris, hair, and dirt from all surfaces in your home – engineered to pick up more hair and is anti-hair wrap.

