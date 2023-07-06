Philips’ latest 4100 rechargeable toothbrush matching Amazon 2023 low at $34 (Reg. $50)

Joining the latest Oral-B and Crest sale event, Amazon is now offering the Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush for $33.95 shipped. Regularly $50 at Best Buy and directly from Philips, this is 32% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It also comes in at $1 under our previous mention from a couple months ago and matches the Amazon 2023 low. This offer also makes the latest-model Philips Sonicare 4100 one of the lowest-priced rechargeable solution you’ll find from a big brand right now. There’s clearly no bells or whistles on a model like this, like Bluetooth and a companion app for tracking, but most folks don’t need any of that anyway. It comes equipped with all of the most important features an electric toothbrush needs including a built-in pressure sensor, the usual 2-minute timer, and Quadpacer tech to help ensure each section of your mouth is covered during each brushing session. It also ships with a USB charger stand to keep it powered up and neatly organized in the bathroom. More details below.

While the Philips Sonicare 4100 featured above is indeed among the lowest prices you’ll find for a rechargeable model from the big brands, if you don’t mind going with a battery-powered option there are more affordable solutions. The Philips One by Sonicare, for example, falls into that category and is easily one of the best considering the modern design with prices starting in the $20 Prime shipped range.

As we mentioned above, you’ll also find a range of higher-end Oral-B toothbrushes on sale, some complete with onboard full-color LCD screens and more. However, also part of that sale, you’ll find a series of discounted brush head packs you’ll need to buy at some point anyway for whatever model you choose alongside mouthwash and other oral care accessories starting from $12 Prime shipped. Get a rundown of everything included right here.

Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush features:

Removes up to 5x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush*

Pressure sensor and two intensity settings protect sensitive gums from overbrushing

2 minute SmarTimer with QuadPacer ensure Dentist-recommended brushing time

Brush head replacement reminder ensures your brush head is always effective

Long battery life with battery light indicator: One charge last for 2 weeks

