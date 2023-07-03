Amazon Oral-B sale up to $80 off smart brushes, brush head replacements, more from $12

Amazon, Oral-B, and Crest are looking to upgrade your oral care game with solid price drops on electric toothbrushes, brush head replacements, and more. The deals start from $12 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. We are now tracking up to $80 off a variety of Oral-B’s iO Series electric brushes with additional brush heads thrown in, some even with interactive color displays, alongside deals for folks who might already have an electric brush they love. Price drops on the brush head replacements you’re going to have to buy at some point anyway are joined by offers on mouth wash, floss, and more essentials ready to get shipped to your door at a discount. Head below for a closer look at the top deals.

Oral-B Amazon deals:

While we are talking personal care and personal care-adjacent deals, Amazon also launched a notable Purell sale today so you can load up on hand sanitizer gel and wipes starting from $11 Prime shipped. You’ll find travel-ready multi-packs and more at up to 55% off the going rate waiting in our roundup from earlier today.

Oral-B iO Series 9 Electric Toothbrush features:

You will receive 1 Oral-B iO Series 9 Aqua Alabaster Electric Toothbrush, 4 Oral-B iO Ultimate Clean Replacement Brush Heads, and a Power2Go charging travel case

7 Smart Modes for personalized brushing: Daily Clean, Whitening, Gum Care, Sensitive, Intense, Super Sensitive, and Tongue Clean

Interactive color display for real-time coaching

AI Tracking with 3D Teeth Tracking maps the surface of each tooth, ensuring a complete clean

Compatible with Oral-B iO Replacement Brush Heads

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!