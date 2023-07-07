Let AIPER’s Seagull cordless robots clean your pool instead, now up to $200 off from $180

There’s nothing quite like having your own pool to enjoy in the warmer months, but it certainly isn’t the most fun to clean. Fortunately, the official Aiper Amazon storefront is now offering some solid deals on a couple of its robotic pool cleaning bots to make the job much easier. First up, we have the latest model AIPER Seagull SE Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner now starting at $179.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $300, this one-day Lightning deal will only be live for a short period of time until the discounted stock sells out, and it’s already starting to. You’re looking at $120 in savings and the lowest price we have tracked. Today’s offer undercuts the previous deal by $20 as well. Joining a 90-minute runtime, this cordless pool cleaning bot is ideal for pools up to 40 feet by 20 feet in size and features a handy self-parking feature that will see it stop near the edge for simple retrieval. Head below for more details and a deal on the higher-end model.

For folks with larger pools that also want the bot to have th ability to climb up the side walls, the 2023 model AIPER Seagull Pro Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner is now down at $699.99 shipped. Regularly $1,000 and more typically in the $900 range at Amazon, this one is at least $200 off the going rate once you clip the on-page coupon. Upping the run time to 180 minutes with a built-in rechargeable 9,000mAh, this model features a 4-wheel drive system that will see it clean the entire inside of the pool, including both the walls and the waterline.

More concerned with the inside of your house? Check out this deal on Shark’s voice-controlled self-empty robot vac. The regularly $600 setup is now on sale at Amazon for $300 shipped to deliver a solid 50% in savings and to match the lowest price of the year. All of the details you need are right here.

AIPER Seagull SE Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner features:

No more messy hoses and no more tangled cords. The Seagull SE is completely cordless and hassle-free! Simply power your cleaner on and submerge it in your pool and the cleaning process automatically begins. The newly designed battery only takes 2.5 hours to fully charge and provides over 90 minutes of cleaning capabilities. Ideal for round above-ground pools (up to 33′ diameter), and in-ground flat-floored pools (up to 40′ X 20′). Equipped with powerful dual-drive motors, the Seagull SE tracks down and collects the most types of dirt and debris with ease. This cleaner features two independent brushes to give your pool a deep clean.

