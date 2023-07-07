ASUS K1 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with light bars hits $30 Amazon low (40% off)

Amazon is now offering the ASUS RA04 TUF K1 Gaming Keyboard for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $50, this is 40% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal not only delivers an affordable gaming keyboard to your setup, but also one at the new Amazon all-time low. Featuring silent tactile mechanical switches, anti-ghosting with 19-key rollover response, and eight fully-programmable keys with macro keyboard recordings, you’ll also find five individual lighting zones and RGB bars on the sides – ASUS Aura Sync provides centralized controls and synchronized lighting options. The whole deck is also spill- and abrasion-resistant via a special coating that protects it from accidents on the gaming desk. Head below for more deals and details.

At $30 shipped, the ASUS RA04 TUF K1 is already among the more affordable options out there for your battlestation. However, this SteelSeries Apex 3 RGB Gaming Keyboard is now on sale for $24.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $50, this is a straight 50% price drop, the lowest price we can find, and a new Amazon all-time low. This is a little bit of an older model, but you’ll still find 10-zone RGB illumination, switches rated for 20 million low friction keypresses, a magnetic wrist rest included with purchase, and a water-resistant coasting of its own.

But if you’re looking for something to take your Steam library on-the-go, the deals we spotted yesterday on the AYANEO 2 gaming handheld are where you need to be. These rare price drops are delivering hundreds of dollars in savings on the popular handheld worthy of the nickname Steam Deck Pro. You can get a closer look at the various discounted options detailed for you in our deal coverage right here.

ASUS RA04 TUF K1 Gaming Keyboard features:

ASUS TUF K1 Wired Computer Gaming Keyboard features silent tactile mechanical switches that deliver high precision keystrokes for responsive & reliable performance during intense gaming sessions. Anti-ghosting with 19-Key rollover response, onboard memory, 8 fully-programmable keys with on-the fly macro keyboard recordings for uninterrupted video games – it’s got it all!. To protect the Gaming Keyboard from accidental spills and increase its longevity, the TUF K1 is designed to withstand abrasion, friction & perspiration! It is easy to clean and allows you to game distraction-free.

