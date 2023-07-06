AYANEO 2 gaming handheld plays your Steam library with rare discount to $879 (Save 20%)

Before the Steam Deck came in and dominated the handheld PC industry, the folks over at AYANEO were releasing some of the best options for diving into your Steam library away from the battlestation. Today, a collection of rare discounts is going live across some of its latest handhelds, all of which ship free. Our top pick from the sale has the AYANEO 2 marked down to $879.20. Pricing drops automatically at checkout. Normally fetching $1,099, today’s 20% discount delivers one of the first chances of the year to save while delivering the best discount of the year. The AYANEO 2 delivers a portable Windows gaming experience that’s powerful enough to play plenty of the same titles as you can on Steam Deck, and then some too. After all, this has been affectionately deemed the Steam Deck Pro by the gaming community. It sports an AMD 6800U processor that drives the 7-inch 1920 x 1200 screen, both of which reside in a more compact design than its Valve counterpart. Other notable inclusions on the AYANEO 2 like a fingerprint scanner, easy to replace SSD, and three USB-C ports make this a compelling option to run Windows away from home.

The AYANEO AIR Pro on the otherhand is a more affordable way to enjoy the handheld Windows gaming experience, that just so happens to be even more affordable. The usual $1,099 price tag you’d pay for the elevated 1TB device is now dropping down to $769.30 thanks to a 30% price cut. This delivers a new all-time low and one of the first chances to save this year.

The AYANEO 2 above might be a better overall handheld, but that doesn’t mean those on a tighter budget won’t appreciate the savings here on the AIR Pro. The smaller form-factor is even more ripe for throwing in your everyday carry, and the OLED display comes powered by an AMD Ryzen 556OU chip.

Of course when we’re talking gaming handhelds like this, we have to mention the Steam Deck. And why wouldn’t we want to? It’s taking the gaming world by storm by offering access to your Steam library in a form-factor that’s even more fun to play than a gaming laptop. Now up to 20% off as part of a summer sale, the device brings its Linux focus into the equation starting at far more affordable $359 price tags.

AYANEO 2 features:

AMD Ryzen 7 6800U, “Zen 3+” framework / 8 cores 16 threads / 4.7 GHz Single Core MAX Frequency. Graphics: AMD Radean 680M graphics / RDNA 2 graphics framework 12 graphics cores / 2200 MHz graphics Frequency

7 Inches Full Glass IPS Screen / Resolution 1920X1200 / Pixel Density 323PPI / sRGB 135% / DC, Contrast: 1200: 1, 400 nits Brightness

AYANEO 2’s I/O: Full Function TypeC x 2 (USB4) / Date Type C x 1 (USB 3.2), Micro SD card Slot x 1 (Max 2TB Expansion), 3.5 mm Audio Port x 1

AX210 Wifi 6, BT 5.2, Battery: 13050 mAh,Size: 264.5 mm x 105mm x 36 mm (Thinnest part) Weight: About 660 gram

