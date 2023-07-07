Forget Prime Day — This Costco Membership and $30 Digital Costco Shop Card are only $60

Summer is here, and you might be thinking of hosting BBQs and pool parties with your family and friends. Costco is the perfect place to shop for all the food, furniture, party accessories, and so much more for your festivities. If you want high quality at a great value, take a trip over to Costco. New members can get a 1-year Costco Gold Star Membership plus a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card*. During Deal Days, our version of Prime Day, you can get it today for $60 at 9to5Toys Specials.

Vast selection of renowned brand-name products

Whether you’re in the mood for pre-made meals or searching for ingredients and fix-ins for your next backyard soiree, Costco offers a wide range of delicious options. With over 800 warehouses spread across the United States, you’ll likely find a Costco location nearby, making your next shopping trip convenient and accessible.



Once you’ve shopped for your groceries, explore Costco’s extensive collection of electronics and home essentials. And while you’re there, don’t miss the opportunity to indulge in a satisfying meal at the food court. While you enjoy your food, you can also take advantage of the convenience of having brand-name tires installed on your vehicle by visiting the Costco Tire Center.

While the offerings at Costco warehouses are undoubtedly impressive, your membership and $30 Digital Costco Shop Card* can also be utilized for online shopping at Costco.com. Explore an even wider range of excellent products and have them conveniently delivered to your doorstep. Some qualifying items may even be eligible for same-day delivery.

Streamline your shopping experience

If you are brand-new to Costco or if your membership has been inactive for over 18 months, you can get a 1-year Costco Gold Star Membership and $30 Digital Costco Shop Card* for $60 as part of the Deal Days event.

