GoPro HERO 11 falls to new all-time low at $350 (Reg. $500), HERO 11 mini hits $280, more

Amazon now offering the best prices yet on all three of the latest action cameras from GoPro. Headlining is the new flagship release, with the GoPro HERO 11 Black dropping down to $349.99 shipped. Delivering an all-time low from the usual $500 price tag, today’s offer amounts to $150 in savings while delivering only the second chance to save this year. This is the first time it has dropped below $399 and beating that previous mention by $49. GoPro HERO 11 Black arrives with a set of refreshed features that all come centered around the same design as previous-generation models. The real star of the show is the 1/1.9-inch sensor which can handle taking 27MP photos at an 8:7 aspect ratio. Throw in 10-bit color, as well as SuperPhoto and HDR modes to make full use of the GP2 chipset. Then there are a collection of new software features that make it easier than ever to share photos and videos to social media or to your device to edit. Our hands-on review breaks down exactly what to expect from all of the new features, as well.

Taking a smaller approach to the same recording capabilities, the GoPro HERO 11 Black Mini scales down the form-factor and is now on sale for $279.99. This Amazon discount is taking $120 off the usual $400 price tag for the first time, beating previous mentions by an extra $20. GoPro HERO 11 Black Mini arrives centered around the same 5.3K60 recording capabilties as its full-sized counterpart, packing a 24.7MP camera with 1/1.9-inch sensor.

The biggest differences with the two action cameras is that the Mini features a single button design. So all you have to do is point the camera at the action and push record to capture your surroundings. There’s no touchscreen or mode button, with the GoPro Quik app providing the ability to adjust footage after the fact. In place of a screen on the back, GoPro HERO 11 Mini has a second mounting point for an even more versatile way to secure the camera to just about anything.

Wrapping up the savings to, GoPro MAX lands at $399.99. This $100 discount is matching the best price we’ve ever seen as only the second-ever Amazon discount. It’s $100 off and the best in over a month. Elevating the recording capabilities from both of the new HERO 11 models, GoPro MAX takes on a 360-degree recording with the ability to capture more immersive footage. This action camera can livestream 1080p footage without breaking a sweat, all from its 16.6MP sensor.

New Image Sensor: expansive field of view ever on a HERO camera out of the box. This gives you an extra-large canvas for your creativity by capturing more of the sky and horizon in every shot. Zoom in, crop your shots, change digital lenses, adjust aspect ratios and more while keeping the rich textures and sharpness of your footage. With 5.3K video that gives you 91% more resolution than 4K and an incredible 665% more than 1080p, HERO11 Black captures the action with crisp detail and cinematic image quality.

