Seagate’s new eco-conscious recycled Ultra 5TB External HDD hits new $126 low ($25/TB)

Amazon is now offering the first notable deal on Seagate’s latest consumer-recycled Ultra Touch 5TB External Hard Drive. The regularly $140 drive hit Amazon for the first time back in April and is now down at $126.40 shipped. This is a new all-time low and the best price we can find as well. While hard disc drives are never going to be able to produce the transfer speeds of an SSD, they do make for far more affordable backup drives. We have seen HDDs come in for less than the roughly $25 per TB you’re scoring here today, but this is still about 50% below the price of a solid-state solution and comes with the added bonus of being environmentally-conscious. Seagate says this drive is made of “at least 30% post-consumer recycled materials” with a look designed to reflect its nature-forward approach alongside USB-C connectivity and compatibility with PC, Mac, and Chromebook. More details below.

If, however, you aren’t after something with such a large capacity or just prefer the speedy SSD counterparts, ongoing deals on the Samsung models are where it’s at. Some of the most popular options on the market are now sitting at new Amazon all-time lows with deals starting from $50 shipped and 1TB models going for $70. Get a closer look at those right here.

An even more compact and affordable storage solution for your EDC comes by way of Samsung’s 256GB USB-C MacBook-ready flash drive. This 2022 release delivers keychain-ready file transfers down at just $24 Prime shipped, which is matching the Black Friday pricing we tracked last year at Amazon. All of the details you need on this offer before the price jumps back up are waiting in our recent deal coverage.

Seagate recycled Ultra Touch HDD features:

This drive contains at least 30% post-consumer recycled materials by weight for eco-minded backup. Inspired by the natural world, these drives feature soft tones and a smooth design. Works with PC, Mac, and Chromebook, thanks to universal USB-C compatibility. Lightweight design allows for easy portability to work, school, or wherever you need your files.

