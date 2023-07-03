Samsung’s 256GB USB-C MacBook-ready flash drive at $24 (Matching Black Friday pricing)

If you’re looking for some quick, affordable, and compact storage for your EDC this summer, Amazon is now offering the 2022 model Samsung USB-C 256GB Flash Drive for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $38, this is nearly 38% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While it has been selling for closer to $33 at Amazon as of late, today’s deal delivers a new 2023 low on the 256GB model, a match for the best price ever, and the lowest we have tracked since it dropped this low for Black Friday last year. This small keychain-ready storage device clocks in at 400MB/s to provide on-hand storage and file transfer capabilities without even needing to carry a bag with you. It features modern USB-C connectivity for use with all modern MacBooks and more as well as backward compatibility with legacy USB ports using an adapter. Samsung’s six-proof protection is also in place here, providing protection against the elements, magnetized environments, X-rays, and more with a solid 5-year warranty. Head below for more early Black Friday flash drive deals.

An obvious lower-cost solution comes by way of the 128GB model that cuts your storage in half while also coming in at a lower $18 Prime shipped. Cut it in half again, and you can score the 64GB model at $11 Prime shipped. While we have seen the 128GB variant for a few bucks less, the 64GB model is currently sitting at the lowest we have tracked on Amazon.

Elsewhere in today’s storage deals, folks looking for some affordable backup storage can score a sizable 16TB of Seagate HDD for Time Machine files and archiving photos at the $210 all-time low (that’s $13 per TB). Or crank up the speeds and shrink the form-factor down to score Samsung’s travel-ready rubberized T7 Shield 1TB portable SSD while it has returned to $75 shipped on Amazon in all three colorways.

Samsung USB-C 256GB Flash Drive features:

This sleek drive is supported by Samsung NAND flash and is incredibly compact to fit in the palm of your hand; Count on reliable performance and fast transfer speeds while staying compact. No need to choose between performance and reliability; Experience a fast, powerful flash drive that transfers 4GB files in just 11 seconds with up to 400MB/s USB 3.13 read speeds and is backward compatible with USB 3.0/2.0. The ultra-sleek USB-C drive looks as good as it performs; Featuring a reversible plug, the Type-C inserts into your devices seamlessly every time; Transfer large files with style and ease.

