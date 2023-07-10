Bowflex’s adjustable dumbbells hit one of the best prices of 2023 from $179 ($80 or more off)

We are now tracking some of the best Amazon prices of the year on the popular Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells. The regularly $550 pair that has been selling for $429 as of late is listed at $349 shipped while single is now down at $179 shipped. This is at least $80 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is also up to $30 under our previous mention from last month and matching the best we have tracked at Amazon all year outside of a brief deal back in January. You can buy an entire set of dumbbells, or you can buy a single pair that supports an entire range of exercises and grow with you as you get stronger and the like. The SelectTech 552 ranges from 5 pounds up to 52.5 pounds on each dumbbell via the side-mounted dial, effectively replacing 15 sets of weights in one. They even come with 1-year of guided JRNY workouts to help keep you on track. Head below for more details and additional Bowflex deals.

The rest of Amazon’s early Prime Day home fitness deals are waiting on this landing page and range from smaller weights and kettlebells, to water bottles, and much more with up to 50% in savings from brands like Contigo, Yes4All, adidas, Gaiam Yoga, and more. Prices start from $10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25.

Our fashion hub is loaded with workout apparel and footwear deals including the latest Nike event from $10. Need a new set of buds to keep the tunes going on summer runs and workouts? Go score a pair of Apple’s amazing flagship AirPods Pro 2 while they are marked down to $199 shipped – matching the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells features:

Try our JRNY Mobile-Only Membership for 2 months, free (JRNY subscription auto renews annually at then-current annual rates, plus applicable taxes, unless canceled at least 48 hours before free period end)

JRNY with Motion Tracking technology counts your reps and tracks your form in real-time simply by using your tablet’s camera. (JRNY membership required. Available on iOS and Android tablets only.)

Get Motion Tracking, trainer-led workouts and so much more with a JRNY Mobile-Only Membership

Adjusts from 5 – 52.5 lbs

Replaces 15 sets of weights

