Nike offers up to 60% off hundreds of new markdowns from $10: Air Max, Dri-FIT, more

Ali Smith -
FashionNike
60% off from $10

Nike is currently offering up to 60% off hundreds of new markdowns for its Nike+ Members (free to sign-up). Just use promo code ULTIMATE at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on sneakers, running shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. Plus, members receive complimentary delivery on all orders. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Waffle Debut Premium Sneakers that are currently marked down to $51. For comparison, these shoes are regularly priced at $75. This style is great for training sessions, walks, and more. It’s available in ten color options and the waffle outsole promotes traction. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Nike customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Nike

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
OnePlus 11 5G sees $100 early Prime Day deal to $700 lo...
Best iOS game and app deals: iMPC Pro 2, Spring Forever...
Early Prime Day game deals: Mario Strikers $40, Mario G...
Google’s latest Nest WiFi Pro systems have never ...
Bose Headphones 700 now start from $249 as best prices ...
Best price ever just hit Elgato’s fantastic custo...
Arcade1Up cabinets up to $220 off ahead of Prime Day: S...
New 2023 lows arrive on Google’s latest Nest Cams...
Load more...
Show More Comments