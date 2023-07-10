Early Prime offer: 2023 low on Remington’s popular self-haircut kit at $42, more from $10

As part of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering a host of discounts on Remington and Philips Norelco shavers and personal grooming products. One standout has the Remington Shortcut Pro Self-Haircut Kit down at $41.99 shipped for Prime members. Regularly $60 and sometimes as much as $63, this is matching the Walmart summer sale event pricing and the lowest we can find. Featuring the unique form-factor that has made this Remington cutter so popular over the years, it delivers your choice of nine length settings and comes in a 13-piece bundle that includes a cleaning brush, storage/travel pouch, and oil. Made for both your head and beard, it provides 40 minutes of wireless operation with a 5-minute quick charge to finish the job in a pinch. Head below for more deals and details.

As we mentioned above, our featured deal comes along with a couple of larger early Prime Day grooming sale events featuring both Remington and Philips Norelco gear. The deals start from just over $10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 and include everything from electric shavers and haircut kits to blow dryers, accessories, extra blades, and full body grooming kits.

And while we are talking personal care, we are also tracking an early Amazon Oral-B sale with up to $80 in savings on its smart electric toothbrushes alongside other oral care essentials, and even replacement brush heads for the model you might already be using. You can get a detailed look at that sale in our previous roundup with deals starting from $12 Prime shipped.

Remington Shortcut Pro Self-Haircut Kit features:

9 Length Combs Cuts 1/16 – 5/8 inches(15 to 15 millimeter) come with this electric razor for men to achieve the exact look you desire

Lithium Power: The advanced chemistry of lithium power provides up to 40 minutes of runtime after a 4-hour charge. Plus, a 5-minute quick charge function gives enough power to finish your haircut, and the clipper operates cordless or corded.

13 Piece Kit Includes: Hand held clipper, 9 Length adjusting combs, cleaning brush, storage/travel pouch, oil (charging adaptor also included)

Extra Wide Curved Blade: The blade on these head shavers for bald men contours to your head with maximum coverage to provide a close, even cut Shortcut Pro Hair Clipper is 100 percent washable conveniently rinses clean under the faucet; Non slip grip.Do not store in temperatures above 140º

