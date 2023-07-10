JBL Clip Waterproof Bluetooth speaker hits all-time low with Gold Box discount to $40

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the JBL Clip Bluetooth speaker in nine colors/camo for $39.99 shipped. That’s 20%/$10 off and the lowest price since pandemic Black Friday on this 4.7/5 star, Amazon’s Choice Bluetooth speaker. It is waterproof, features 10 hours of battery life, metal carabiner, speakerphone functionality, and more.

With your savings, grab a hard protective case for your Clip and charging apparatus for $10.85

JBL Clip features:

SOUND TO GO – Never leave awesome sound at home again. This ultra-portable, waterproof Bluetooth speaker is small in size but with surprisingly big sound. Clip it on with the built-in carabiner, press play, and make the moment pop.

UP TO 10 HOURS OF PLAYTIME – The JBL Clip 3 features a built-in rechargeable Li-ion battery with up to 10 hours of battery life, plus a metal carabiner so you can easily hook it to your clothes, backpack, or belt loop.

NOISE CANCELLING & WIRELESS STREAMING – Wirelessly stream high-quality sound from your smartphone or tablet. Plus, take crystal-clear calls from your speaker with the touch of a button, thanks to the noise and echo-cancelling speakerphone.

WATERPROOF & DURABLE – No more worrying about rain or spills: JBL Clip 3 is completely waterproof—you can even immerse it in water. Plus, the improved, durable fabric material and rugged rubber housing protects it on all of your outdoor adventures.

THE SOUND PROMISE – JBL has brought music to life in a way people can feel for over 70 years. From Woodstock to the Motion Picture Academy, our speakers unleash the power of music so you can live life to the fullest, wherever and whenever.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!