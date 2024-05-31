Android game and app deals: Super Onion Boy 2, Dungeon of the Endless, Bloons TD 6, more

Friday afternoon is here, but before we put another work week behind us, let’s dig into the Android game and app deals. This morning delivered notable deals on Samsung’s The Frame 4K smart TVs as well as the 512GB Google Pixel 7 Pro, Motorola’s regularly $1,000 smart razr+ flip phone at $492, and Samsung’s latest Galaxy SmartTag 2 trackers, but for now we are focused on the apps. Highlights include titles like Super Onion Boy 2, Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee, Bloons TD 6, 60 Parsecs!, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Super Onion Boy has returned with an epic new adventure.

Your mission is to save your friend who was captured by a terrible monster with psychic powers.

Defeat enemies on the way with the help of superpowers and epic transformations, collect coins and stars to earn extra lives, find chests with magic potions and defeat all the terrible bosses until you reach the final boss.

After saving a princess from the clutches of a terrible monster, the Onion Boy wakes up in the forest and is not sure if everything was real or just a dream, he decides to go to the place where he saved her, but something unexpected happens…