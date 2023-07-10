Save $180 on RODE’s all-in-one 4-input podcast mixer/interface combo at $419 low (Reg. $599)

As part of B&H’s Prime Day adjacent Summer Tech Deals sale, you’ll find the RODE RODECaster Pro Integrated Podcast Production Studio down at $419 shipped. Regularly $599, this is $180 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Currently out of stock at Amazon, it will run you at least $599 from third-party sellers and today’s deal is matching the lowest we have tracked there. As the name suggests, this all-in-one unit arrives as an audio interface, mixer, sample trigger device, and on overall control surface for your podcast, stream setup, or otherwise. It features four mic inputs/pre-amps, eight programmable pads to trigger sound FX and samples, includes a Bluetooth input for integrating calls in your stream, and an eight fader setup for balancing it all. It might not be the latest model we featured previously, but that one sells for $699 and delivers much of the same experience. More details below.

While you can purchase a smaller interface for much less, like this Focusrite Scarlett Solo 3rd Gen – a solid option in its own right – for folks looking for more than a single input and the ability to really take a broadcast semi-pro or higher, the all-in-one options are actually a good value. You’ll end up spending nearly as much to land the four mic inputs, plus Bluetooth, an 8-channel mixer, and something to trigger sounds during the show with individual pieces of kit.

On that note, if you’re looking for something even more high-end in the all-in-one podcasting station space, the Mackie DLZ Creator Adaptive Digital Mixer we reviewed is worth a look. It does everything the RODE RODECaster Pro does and then some with a full touchscreen and more. Get a complete breakdown right here.

RODE RODECaster Pro Integrated Podcast Studio features:

Creating a quality podcast just got a lot easier with the RODECaster Pro from Rode, a revolutionary podcast studio that incorporates all the professional tools of the trade in a compact all-in-one unit. It is well suited for professionals or for those who are just starting out and in need of a straightforward solution. The unit simplifies the technical aspects of podcast production so you can focus on making great content using the company’s world-renowned broadcast-quality audio.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!