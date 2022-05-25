RODE unveils new AIO Bluetooth content creator rig with dual USB-C interfaces, mixer, and more

RODE has now unveiled its next-generation audio production studio for content creators. A direct follow-up to the original RODECaster Pro, the new RODECaster Pro II delivers an expanded all-in-one feature set for streamers, podcasters, and musicians complete with instrument inputs and microphone pre-amps, a multi-channel mixer, dual audio interfaces, integrated Bluetooth, and more. The RODECaster Pro II audio production studio for content creators is available for pre-order at select pro audio dealers like B&H. Head below for a closer look.

RODECaster Pro II content creator audio production studio

The RODECaster Pro II, much like its predecessor, is designed to combine a series of gadgets and gear most audio production and podcasting/streaming setups require – audio interfaces, a mixer, as well as something to trigger effects and audio clips – into one package. The new all-in-one audio production studio from RODE is looking to do all of that and more with the ability to essentially connect all of your gear – mics, instruments, headphones, speakers, smartphones, your Mac/PC, SD cards, and more – into one control center of sorts.

RODECaster Pro II delivers Neutrik combo input jacks for connecting microphones, instruments, and line-level devices as well as built-in Bluetooth connectivity for things like integrating “high-quality phone calls” into your broadcast or recording setup. From there, the main control panel features “six broadcast-quality physical faders” as well as another three that can be accessed virtually for balancing individual elements in your production as well as eight fully programmable SMART Pads:

Other consoles have sound pads. The RODECaster Pro II has SMART pads. Trigger on-the-fly voice effects like reverb, echo, pitch and robot FX, send MIDI commands to external software, activate automated mixer actions like fade ins and fade outs. And yes, fire off sound effects, music beds, samples or jingles. Unlimited creativity and control at your fingertips.

Alongside the “ultra-low-noise, high-gain Revolution Preamps,” you’ll find a 5.5-inch high-def touchscreen with haptic feedback at the center of the operation as well as a quad-core audio engine and studio-grade APHEX audio processing:

Craft your sound with studio-quality audio processing powered by one of the most revered names in pro audio: APHEX. On-board is a suite of authentic emulations of legendary hardware audio processors, including the Aural Exciter, Big Bottom and Compellor master compressor/leveller. There is also a studio-quality compressor, noise gate, high-pass filter, de-esser and three-band equalizer for each channel, all powered by APHEX. Sound exceptional every time you hit record on RODECaster Pro II.

You can record directly to the microSD card slot, an external hard drive, or make use of the machine’s dual USB-C audio interfaces to run tracks directly to a DAW or broadcast app on your Mac or PC-based main rig.

The RODECaster Pro II content creator audio production studio is set to begin shipping in mid June 2022 with pre-order listings already live at $699 from pro audio dealers like B&H.

9to5Toys’ Take

An all-in-one audio production studio like this might be a tough sell for content creators that have already invested in dedicated audio interfaces and controllers, especially at $699. But there’s no denying how convenient it can be to have everything you need for a broadcast directly beneath your finger tips on a single control surface. RODE has been a trusted brand in the audio space for many years, and if you’re looking to upgrade or streamline your broadcasting/recording rig in the near future, its new RODECaster Pro II is certainly worth a look.

