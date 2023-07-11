AeroGarden Harvest 6-plant indoor garden hits Amazon all-time low at $50 (Reg. $110+), more

The AeroGarden Amazon Prime Day deals have now arrived headlined by the AeroGarden Harvest Hydroponic Indoor Garden. This model regularly fetches $165 directly from AeroGarden where it is on sale for $100, but you can now score it at just $49.99 shipped. It typically sells in the $85 to $110 range at Amazon and is now sitting at the lowest price we have ever tracked there. While we have seen the smaller 3-plant Sprout model go for less (it is currently $50), the Harvest can grow six plants at once, all year round with little to no effort on your part. Drop in the included herb seed pods, follow the simple water notifications, and wait for your freshly grown spices to emerge. That’s it. Head below for more Prime Day Day AeroGarden deals.

If you’re looking to customize your crop beyond the included Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil, and mint plants included with purchase above, the seed pod kits are seeing Prime Day deals too. The Italian herb bundle as well as the salad greens and more are now marked down by up to 43% and you can browse through more Prime Day AeroGarden deals right here.

Of you’re more worried about your outdoor garden and lawn at this time of year, the Rachio Prime Day deals are also live. Delivering up to 30% off both its Smart Hose system and the sprinkler controller rigs, you’ll find deals starting from $78 shipped. And then swing by our smart home and Prime Day 2023 deal hubs for more intelligent upgrades while the price is right.

AeroGarden Harvest features:

Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil and Mint & a 3oz bottle of our patented, all natural Plant Nutrients (enough for a full season of growth). Up to 6 plants grow at a time, up to 12 tall with this indoor garden. Grows in water – no soil, no mess, made simple…control panel tells you when to add water, reminds you when to add plant food (included), automatically turns lights on and off for your indoor herb garden.

