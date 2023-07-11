Rachio lawn care gear up to 30% off for Prime Day: Hose controller, sprinkler systems, more

Justin Kahn -
30% off From $78
Rachio Smart Hose

Rachio smart lawn care gear is now on sale for Prime Day 2023. First up, let’s take a look at its new 2023 smart Hose controller that anyone with a typical home outdoor hose can leverage. You can now score the new Smart Hose Timer at $78.05 shipped. This handy device debuted for the first time at CES earlier this year at $100 shipped. Today’s offer is one of only a few times we have seen it on sale at all. It is also matching the lowest we have tracked outside of an extremely fleeting (and potential price mistake) deal. You’re looking at a simple valve attachment and an included Wi-Fi hub – it only takes a “couple minutes” to install – that provides full smart control over your outdoor water supply. You simply attach the unit between your garden hose and the outdoor spigot to easily add smartphone-controlled watering, automated schedules, and the ability to leverage Rachio’s auto rain-skip feature to bring bills down while still maintaining a glowing lawn or garden. Get more details in our launch coverage and head below for more Rachio Prime Day deals. 

Rachio Prime Day deals

The rest of the major smart home gear going on sale for Amazon’s big bonanza shopping event is right here. Just be sure to swing by our Apple deal hub and master Prime Day 2023 section for everything else.

Rachio Smart Hose Timer features:

  • Control From Your Phone – Download the Rachio app to easily manage and monitor your hose watering
  • Automate Watering – Replace tedious hand watering with confidence that your plants are getting the water they need
  • Smart Rain Skips – Rachio will watch the weather for you and skip a scheduled watering if rain has occurred or is expected
  • Quick Run with Confidence – Start a manual Quick Run in the app or directly on the Timer by pressing the blue button.
  • Patented Flow Monitoring – know when your hose is running or more importantly, if it’s not running when it should be.

