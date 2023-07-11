Elevation Lab Prime Day sale from $8: AirTag mounts, under-desk headphone hook/shelf, more

Prime Day From $8

The 2023 Elevation Lab Prime Day sale is now live! One of the best brands in the AirTag accessory space and a personal favorite of mine, it also makes some of the most reliable under-desk storage and management gear I have ever used. Alongside some of the first price drops on its one-of-a-kind fabric AirTag mounts we featured previously, you’ll also find just about every one of its rugged waterproof AirTag mounts on sale right now alongside its under-desk shelving, cord management gear, and its wonderful headphone hook for Prime Day. The deals start from $8 shipped and you’ll find everything details below. 

Elevation Lab Prime Day deals – AirTag cases:

Elevation Lab Prime Day Under Desk management deals:

And the tech accessories…

Elevation Lab Anchor Pro Under Desk Headphone Hook:

  • Guaranteed to hold strong: We recently upgraded to an even stronger European made 3M adhesive. We guarantee it. Contact us if you have any issues.
  • Keeps your headphones out of sight & easy to reach.
  • Mounts in seconds & holds ultra-securely (with genuine 3M adhesive) to clean/finished surfaces – we guarantee it. Will not hold to unfinished wood or fibrous surfaces.
  • Thick premium silicone construction + steel inner reinforcement (new).
  • Lessens cord clutter. Can hold two sets of headphones.

