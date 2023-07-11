Elevation Lab Prime Day sale from $8: AirTag mounts, under-desk headphone hook/shelf, more

The 2023 Elevation Lab Prime Day sale is now live! One of the best brands in the AirTag accessory space and a personal favorite of mine, it also makes some of the most reliable under-desk storage and management gear I have ever used. Alongside some of the first price drops on its one-of-a-kind fabric AirTag mounts we featured previously, you’ll also find just about every one of its rugged waterproof AirTag mounts on sale right now alongside its under-desk shelving, cord management gear, and its wonderful headphone hook for Prime Day. The deals start from $8 shipped and you’ll find everything details below.
Elevation Lab Prime Day deals – AirTag cases:
- TagVault Fabric Mount from $11 (Reg. $14+)
- TagVault Strap $16 (Reg. $20)
- TagVault Bike v2 $26 (Reg. $35)
- TagVault Adhesive Surface $10.50 (Reg. $12)
- 4-pack TagVault Adhesive Surface $22.50 (Reg. $25)
- TagVault Pet $13.50 (Reg. $20)
- 4-pack Orignal Watererproof TagVault $28 (Reg. $37)
- Orignal Watererproof TagVault $10 (Reg. $13)
- TagVault Wallet Holder $8 (Reg. $10+)
- And even more…
Elevation Lab Prime Day Under Desk management deals:
- Anchor Pro Under Desk Headphone Hook $11 (Reg. $12)
- 2-pack Quickdraw Under Desk Cord Management Mount $16 (Reg. $20)
- Elevation Shelf Under Desk Storage Shelf $20 (Reg. $30)
- Elevation Shelf Under Desk XL Plus Storage $48 (Reg. $60)
- And even more…
And the tech accessories…
- Elevation Lab MagBase Wireless Charger Pad $8 (Reg. $13)
- And even more…
Elevation Lab Anchor Pro Under Desk Headphone Hook:
- Guaranteed to hold strong: We recently upgraded to an even stronger European made 3M adhesive. We guarantee it. Contact us if you have any issues.
- Keeps your headphones out of sight & easy to reach.
- Mounts in seconds & holds ultra-securely (with genuine 3M adhesive) to clean/finished surfaces – we guarantee it. Will not hold to unfinished wood or fibrous surfaces.
- Thick premium silicone construction + steel inner reinforcement (new).
- Lessens cord clutter. Can hold two sets of headphones.
