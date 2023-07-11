Greenworks makes switching to an electric mower, string trimmer, or pressure washer more affordable

As part of its Prime Day Day 2023 deals, Amazon is now discounting an assortment of Greenworks electric outdoor tools. Shipping is free across the board. Covering just about every product category to convert your tool shed over to electric, the best prices of the year can now be found on the brand’s popular electric mowers, string trimmers, pressure washers, and so much more. You’ll want to just dive into the landing page to shop the entire sale for yourself, or we break down some of the highlights down below the fold.

Prime Day Greenworks electric tool deals:

Be sure to go shop all of the other best Prime Day 2023 deals. The savings are just now under way as Amazon’s annual summer savings event goes live, delivering the best prices of the year across a collection of the latest tech, home goods, fashion, and collectibles. We’ll be updating our hub all week long with the best offers currently live, which is the best place to head after shopping the discounts above.

Greenworks 40V electric mower features:

Get more done, faster, with Greenworks electric lawn mowers. This 40V self-propelled lawn mower provides to 70 minutes of run-time on (2) fully charged 4.0Ah batteries (varies based on grass condition and operator technique). The 21” steel deck allows you to handle large areas of grass quickly and easily. Brushless motor provides more torque, quiet operation, and a longer life.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!