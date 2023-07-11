Ninja Prime Day sale up to $100 off: Blenders, cookers, knife sets, juicers, and more from $50

Justin Kahn -
$100 off From $50

Joining a particular solid price drop on its  5-in-1 dual-basket air fryer we spotted late last night, Amazon has a few different Ninja kitchen gear sale events kicking around right now. So let’s go through and check out the best price drops. The deals start from $50 shipped and range across the entire spectrum of Ninja kitchen gear. That includes both personal and traditional countertop blenders, food processors, its newer Smart Double Oven, $100 off its Foodi NeverDull Premium Knife Block, juicers, coffee makers, and more. While you’ll find the real highlight offers below – deals that are either at new lows, matching the best prices of the year, or those that come very close to it – you really can’t go wrong during the Ninja Prime Day sale if there’s something you have had your eye on that is now marked down. Head below for a closer look at our top picks from the sale. 

Ninja Kitchen Prime Day sale:

Ninja BN301 Nutri-Blender Plus features:

The intuitive 900-peak-watt push-to-blend motor base powers through everything inside the cup to give you the best of Ninja blending…easily crushes ice and breaks down whole fruits and veggies to create nutrient extractions. Blend directly in one of the three included 20 oz. Ninja To-Go Cups and then twist on a Spout Lid to enjoy. Twist on a Storage Lid to store your creations. Check out the Recipe Inspiration Guide to easily prepare smoothies, shakes, and extractions.

Ninja Prime Day 2023

