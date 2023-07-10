Ninja’s 6-qt. 5-in-1 dual-basket air fryer returns to Black Friday pricing at $100 ($80 off)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsNinjaPrime Day 2023
Reg. $180 $100
Ninja’s latest DZ090 Foodi 6-quart 5-in-1 DualZone 2-Basket Air Fryer

As part of its early Prime Day kitchenware offers, Amazon is now offering Ninja’s latest DZ090 Foodi 6-quart 5-in-1 DualZone 2-Basket Air Fryer for $99.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. This model hit Amazon last August at $180 and still fetches as much. Today’s deal is $20 below our previous mention and matching the lowest price we have tracked. This is also only the second-time it dropped this low since it hit $100 during Black Friday. This is a dual basket air fryer that features a pair of 3-quart cooking baskets so you can cook two separate dishes at once and ensure they are done at the same time by way of Ninja’s DualZone tech. Alongside the ability to use it as one larger 6-quart cooker as well, it can hold up to 4 pounds of French fries or wings in one shot, makes for a great way to supplement summer cookouts, and will come in handy all year round in the kitchen for simple week night meals. Head below for more details and Ninja deals. 

Joining the rest of Amazon’s early Prime Day kitchen offers you’ll find right here, some of which we have already highlighted like the Vitamix blenders and Breville Bluicers, there are also more Ninja deals up for grabs. Starting from $110 shipped you’ll find all of them waiting for you right here

One example that caught our eye previously was the 2023 model Ninja NeverClog juicer. Now sitting at a new Amazon all-time low with the first notable price drop we have tracked anywhere, this is the latest model in the lineup and you can get all of the details you need on it in our previous coverage while the price is still right. 

Then swing by our home goods hub and master Prime Day 2023 deal hub for the rest of the price drops we are already tracking before tonight’s main event kicks off in full force. 

Ninja DZ090 Foodi DualZone 2-Basket Air Fryer features:

Eliminating back-to-back cooking like a traditional single-basket air fryer with 2 independent air fryer baskets. The Smart Finish feature, unlocks cooking 2 foods 2 ways that finish at the same time, or the Match Cook feature, easily copies settings across zones for full 6-qt. capacity. Air Fry, Bake, Roast, Reheat, and Dehydrate. Fit mains and sides at the same time for making small meals or up to 4 lbs. of French fries or wings.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Ninja Prime Day 2023

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure and Switch Ring-Con...
Dock your entire Apple kit on Twelve South’s 3-in...
Level’s invisible Bolt smart lock brings HomeKit ...
WD_BLACK SN850X internal SSDs just landed at new Amazon...
Save $70 on JBL’s lava lamp-inspired Pulse 4 Bluetoot...
Best Prime Day 4K TV deals up to $1,000 off: Samsung, L...
Samsung’s popular M8 Smart Monitor is the perfect...
Microsoft’s red Series 2 Core Xbox Elite Wireless...
Load more...
Show More Comments