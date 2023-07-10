Ninja’s 6-qt. 5-in-1 dual-basket air fryer returns to Black Friday pricing at $100 ($80 off)

As part of its early Prime Day kitchenware offers, Amazon is now offering Ninja’s latest DZ090 Foodi 6-quart 5-in-1 DualZone 2-Basket Air Fryer for $99.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. This model hit Amazon last August at $180 and still fetches as much. Today’s deal is $20 below our previous mention and matching the lowest price we have tracked. This is also only the second-time it dropped this low since it hit $100 during Black Friday. This is a dual basket air fryer that features a pair of 3-quart cooking baskets so you can cook two separate dishes at once and ensure they are done at the same time by way of Ninja’s DualZone tech. Alongside the ability to use it as one larger 6-quart cooker as well, it can hold up to 4 pounds of French fries or wings in one shot, makes for a great way to supplement summer cookouts, and will come in handy all year round in the kitchen for simple week night meals. Head below for more details and Ninja deals.

Joining the rest of Amazon’s early Prime Day kitchen offers you’ll find right here, some of which we have already highlighted like the Vitamix blenders and Breville Bluicers, there are also more Ninja deals up for grabs. Starting from $110 shipped you’ll find all of them waiting for you right here.

One example that caught our eye previously was the 2023 model Ninja NeverClog juicer. Now sitting at a new Amazon all-time low with the first notable price drop we have tracked anywhere, this is the latest model in the lineup and you can get all of the details you need on it in our previous coverage while the price is still right.

Then swing by our home goods hub and master Prime Day 2023 deal hub for the rest of the price drops we are already tracking before tonight’s main event kicks off in full force.

Ninja DZ090 Foodi DualZone 2-Basket Air Fryer features:

Eliminating back-to-back cooking like a traditional single-basket air fryer with 2 independent air fryer baskets. The Smart Finish feature, unlocks cooking 2 foods 2 ways that finish at the same time, or the Match Cook feature, easily copies settings across zones for full 6-qt. capacity. Air Fry, Bake, Roast, Reheat, and Dehydrate. Fit mains and sides at the same time for making small meals or up to 4 lbs. of French fries or wings.

