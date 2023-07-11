Oakywood’s gorgeous tech gear now 20% off: Headphone stand, StandBy mounts, desktop trays, more from $20

Deals on Oakywood’s gorgeous wooden and metal tech/desktop accessories don’t come around all that often anymore, but all of that changes for Prime Day 2023. From some of the best-made Apple MagSafe charger stands ready for StandBy mode – here’s our hands-on review – to its wonderful magnetic wooden desk trays I use to this day, the brand is easily one of the best tech accessory makers out there leveraging natural wood builds that enhance the look and feel of your workstation. And now, for Prime Day 2023, its official Amazon storefront is offering a rare chance to save on a whole lot of it with solid 20% price drops on its cork/felt desk mats, wood headphone charging stands, and much more from just over $20 shipped. Check it all out right here alongside some highlights below.

Oakywood Prime Day deals now live

Well, if you’re looking to upgrade your tech kit, EDC, or even your kitchen arsenal, now’s the time to do it. This year’s biggest shopping and sale event has arrived and the deals are seriously flying now. Our Prime Day 2023 hub is the place to be when it comes to wading through the thousands of price drops going live over the next 2 days and be sure to stay locked to our social feeds for up-to-the-minute coverage.

Oakywood 2-in-1 Headphone Stand with Qi charger features:

10W fast wireless charger – Compatible with all Qi-enabled devices

Premium materials – Crafted from solid wood and solid steel

Case compatible – works with most cases up to 4mm thick

Long 5FT (1,5m ) nylon braided cord included

Advanced temperature control | CE, FCC, RoHS certified

Made in Poland, EU. Crafted by real woodworkers from real wood

