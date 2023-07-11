New lows hit Positive Grid’s smart Spark guitar amp, interface, speaker combos for Prime Day from $183 ($60 off)

As part of the Amazon Prime Day deals, we are now tracking some solid deals on the versatile and powerful Positive Grid Spark practice guitar amps. More than just smaller, portable speakers for guitar players, they also double as full on recording interfaces to connect with your Mac or PC as well as delivering on your usual Bluetooth speaker streaming features. From there, they leverage a companion app, loads of FX and amp emulation so musicians can create their own tones and sounds alongside learning features, the ability to jam along to your favorite songs, and more. You can get a complete breakdown of what to expect in our hands-on review of the Spark MINI and Spark GO models before you head below to check out the Prime Day price drops.

Positive Grid Spark Prime Day deals:

Positive Grid Spark GO $129 (Previously $149, now carries a regular price of $129)

Positive Grid Spark MINI $183 (Reg. $230)

(Reg. $230) Positive Grid Spark (full size) $240 (Reg. $300)

Be sure to dive into the music production Prime Day deals we featured earlier today with new all-time lows on recording interfaces, USB mics, studio monitors, and more. Head over to our master Prime Day hub for more.

Positive Grid Spark MINI features:

Portable guitar amp & Bluetooth speaker with powerful, multi-dimensional sound. Rechargeable battery delivers up to 8 hrs of listening or play time.

Free accompanying smart app included (iOS or Android) with Auto Chords, video creation & access to 50,000+ tones and more for never-ending inspiration.

A mini guitar amp that jams along with you: All-new Smart Jam Live uses machine learning technology to build bass and drum backing tracks based on your playing style.

Ready to use for electric guitar, acoustic or bass – plug in any guitar at home, while traveling, or anywhere you go for unbelievable sound.

Create your own guitar tones with 30 amps and 40 effects, then record at home using Spark MINI as a USB audio interface with the included PreSonus Studio One software.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!