Rare home studio deals: Focusrite Scarlett interface all-time low, Shure MV7 USB Mic $50 off, Apogee, and more

As part of its Prime Day 2023 sale event, Amazon is now offering a series of notable deals on home recording gear for music makers, podcasters, and more. Rare Shure USB mic deals, Audio-Technica gear, PreSonus speakers, and interfaces are all on tap here. One standout is the Focusrite Scarlett Solo 3rd Gen USB Audio Interface at $90.99 shipped. Regularly $130, this is 30% off, $8 under the Sweetwater deal, and the lowest price we can find. It is also marking a new Amazon all-time low that we have tracked. I use this model with a close friend of mine on a regular basis and it remains one of my top recommendations for folks looking for an affordable single pre-amp/input solution for XLR microphones. The 24-bit/192kHz recording resolution joins simple compatibility with Mac systems alongside Phantom Power for condenser microphones, an instrument input for your guitar, and dedicated headphone output – simple, clean, and sounds great for the price. Head below for more music maker Amazon Prime Day deals.

Music maker Amazon Prime Day deals

The music production deals don’t stop there though. We are also tracking some fantastic price-drops on studio monitors, the new Audio-Technica USB mic at an all-time low, and the amazing Shure MV7 USB Mic at one of its best prices ever:

Focusrite Scarlett Solo 3rd Gen USB Audio Interface features:

Pro performance with the finest pre-amps – Achieve a brighter and a more open recording thanks to the best performing mic pre-amps the Scarlett range has ever seen. A switchable Air mode will add extra clarity to your vocals when recording with your Scarlett Solo.

Get the perfect guitar take – There’s no need to sacrifice your tone with the high headroom instrument input when recording your guitar and basses. Capture your instruments in all their glory without any unwanted clipping or distortion thanks to our Gain Halos.

Studio quality recordings for your music and podcasts – You can achieve professional sounding recordings with Scarlett’s high-performance converters which enable you to record and mix at up to 24-bit/192kHz. Your recordings will retain all of their sonic qualities so that you can sound like the artists you admire.

