Prime Day pet cam deals with treat-tossing, real-time notifications now live, deals from $30

The annual specialized pet camera Prime Day deals have arrived. Starting from $30 with free shipping, you’ll some of the best prices of the year on models from Petcube and the latest model Furbo 360 Dog Camera at $145 shipped. This model launched at the beginning of last year at $210 as the latest in the brand’s lineup. Today’s Prime day deal delivers over 30% in savings and delivers a new Amazon all-time low. Furbo is designed to allow folks to not only keep a close eye on pets from afar, but also interact with them in fun and productive ways. You can toss out treats for your furry friends, monitor what’s going on with the 1080p camera, complete with 360-degree rotation to avoid blind spots, and talk to them with full 2-way audio. Color night vision joins real-time alerts that will push barking notifications to your smartphone as well. Head below for more details and Prime Day pet cam deals.

This year's Prime Day deal hub is already loaded with price drops starting with the gear we spotted going live at midnight right through to rotating Amazon deals throughout the next 2-days.

Furbo 360-degree Prime Day pet cam deal:

Furbo Prime Day pet cam deals: The NEW Furbo 360° Dog Camera gives you best-in-class HD video quality with 360-degree rotating view for full room coverage, day & night. Stunning 1080p liveview and high quality 4x zoom let you easily check on your home, speak to family, and toss treats to pets. Know what’s going on in your home from anywhere – no more missed moments or blind spots.

Seamlessly hear and speak with family members and pets at home, and adjust volume in-app for crystal clear audio. Color night vision provides enhanced night vision with infrared technology to see in the dark, and enjoy vivid color vision in low light.

Toss a treat to your dog via the free Furbo iOS/Android app. All new Treat Toss allows you to adjust treat size to suit your dog’s needs. Fill Furbo with your dog’s favorite treats to use as a reward, or as a distraction for symptoms of separation anxiety like pacing, barking or licking.

