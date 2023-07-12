Watches from Fossil, Michael Kors, Armani Exchange, more up to 50% off on Amazon

Ali Smith -
AmazonFashion
50% off from $27
a clock hanging from the side of a watch

As part of its Prime Day Day 2023 deals, Amazon is offering up to 50% off watches, wallets, and accessories from brands including Fossil, Michael Kors, Armani Exchange, Kate Spade, and more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Fossil Grant Quartz Stainless Steel Watch that’s currently marked down to $73. For comparison, this watch was originally priced at $160 and this is the lowest price we’ve seen in over eight months. It would make a great gift idea as well as an everyday staple for your wardrobe. It’s highly versatile to be dressed up or down and the design is timeless. Plus, the stainless steel band is also very durable. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks and you will want to check out the Amazon Prime Day Sunglass Sale here.

Our top picks include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Today’s Android game and app deals: LIMBO, Front ...
Prime Day is the perfect time to build your new PC with...
Rare wide-ranging Bellroy EDC/tech gear bag and wallet ...
WORX electric mowers, string trimmers, and leaf blowers...
Spigen Prime Day deals from $13: MagSafe mounts, wallet...
Aqara’s just-released HomeKit Smart Lock U100 with Ho...
Here are your HomePod 2 Prime Day discounts, now starti...
Hey Dude shoes up to 50% off from $28 shipped during Am...
Load more...
Show More Comments