Watches from Fossil, Michael Kors, Armani Exchange, more up to 50% off on Amazon

As part of its Prime Day Day 2023 deals, Amazon is offering up to 50% off watches, wallets, and accessories from brands including Fossil, Michael Kors, Armani Exchange, Kate Spade, and more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Fossil Grant Quartz Stainless Steel Watch that’s currently marked down to $73. For comparison, this watch was originally priced at $160 and this is the lowest price we’ve seen in over eight months. It would make a great gift idea as well as an everyday staple for your wardrobe. It’s highly versatile to be dressed up or down and the design is timeless. Plus, the stainless steel band is also very durable. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks and you will want to check out the Amazon Prime Day Sunglass Sale here.

Our top picks include:

