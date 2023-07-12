Amazon’s Prime Day Ray-Ban, Oakley and Persol deals are here with up to 50% off best-sellers

Ali Smith -
AmazonFashion
50% off from $51

As part of its Prime Day Day 2023 deals, Amazon now offers Ray-Ban, Oakley, Costa and Persol sunglasses up to 50% off. One of of our top picks from this sale Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Sunglasses that are currently marked down to $114 and originally sold for $163. This is the lowest price we’ve seen in over eight months and it’s matched with the Amazon all-time low. These sunglasses are flattering on any face shape and can be worn by anyone as well. They can easily be dressed up or down and have logos throughout for a stylish touch. Be sure to head below to find even more deals or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks include:

Finally, you will want to check out the latest Nike Flash Sale that’s offering an extra 20% off clearance.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
NordicTrack’s motorized smart Alexa Adjustable Du...
Native Union’s unique Lightning cables, MagSafe c...
Best Prime Day game deals: Kirby’s Dream Land Deluxe ...
ecobee’s latest HomeKit SmartThermostat hits $210...
Prime Day home network sale: Up to $150 off TP-Link Wi-...
NVIDIA Shield Android TV Pro sees rare $30 discount to ...
Segway’s latest GT SuperScooters land at 2023 low...
Charge all your devices with this versatile 100W cable ...
Load more...
Show More Comments