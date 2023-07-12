Segway’s latest GT SuperScooters land at 2023 lows from $2,500 (Save $300+), more from $180

As part of its Prime Day 2023 deals, Amazon is now offering some of the best discounts to date on a collection of Segway’s latest electric scooters. Perfect for embracing a bit of that micromobility this summer, today’s discounts all start from $180 and ship free across the board. A highlight is putting one of Segway’s more capable releases in the spotlight, with the SuperScooter GT1 Electric Scooter dropping to $2,499.99. Normally fetching $2,800, you’re looking at the first discounts of the year and a well-timed summer offer to deliver the 2023 low. It comes within $100 of our Cyber Monday mention last year, and is the second-best discount of all-time since launching in August of last year. Segway’s new SuperScooter GT1 arrives centered around a 1,008Wh battery that powers the 3000W rear-wheel drive motor. Capable of accelerating to 30 MPH in under 8 seconds, you’re looking at a more commuter-ready 37.3 MPH top speed to pair with its 43.5-mile range. Everything is then packed into an aircraft-grade aluminum frame with front and rear suspension, hydraulic disc brakes, and 11-inch tubeless tires. Head below for more.

Packed into a similar design as the lead deal, the SuperScooter GT2 steps up to an even more capable feature set with an even steeper discount attached. Segway is delivering an even faster electric ride thanks to a 43.5 MPH top speed powered by a 6000W 2-wheel drive motor that enables a 0 to 30 MPH acceleration in just under 4 seconds. That pairs with a 55.9-mile range, integrated transparent OLED display in-between the handlebars, and 1,512Wh battery. This model of course then steps up in price, and arrives with a more fitting $3,134.99 price tag to match all of the high-end functionality. This is delivering a new all-time low from its usual $4,000 price tag in the process, too. Today’s offer amounts to $865 in savings while beating our previous mention by an extra $165.

Check out all of the other Segway electric scooters right here, or shop some additional top picks below:

Segway SuperScooter GT1 features:

Whether you’re on flat asphalt, country lanes, or off-roading, you can personalize your hydraulic shocks to achieve the perfect ride. The GT1 includes a front and read 15-level damping adjustable hydraulic shock system.

