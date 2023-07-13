Govee’s 10-pack of smart modular triangle lights now $50 off at $120, light strips, more from $13

Amazon is now offering the offering the 10-pack of Govee Smart Glide Triangle Light Panels for $119.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $170, this is a solid $50 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also matching our previous mention, $20 under the deal before that, and one of the best prices we have tracked. This modular triangular lighting set includes 10 panels with adhesives so you can mix and match as you see fit to adorn your game room, office, or anywhere else for that matter with customized smart illumination. By way of the Govee app and Alexa/Google Assistant, you can adjust and program them with your smartphone or voice commands, including a selection of preset patterns and scene modes. For a more animated experience, they can also dance to the beat of your music with your choice of six sound modes as well. More details below. 

Govee Amazon smart lighting deals:

For something to illuminate your tabletops, check out the ongoing price drops we are tracking on a pair of Govee’s smart multi-color nightstand lamps while they are up to 38% off the going rate. Then swing by our smart home hub for even more. 

Govee GlideTriangle Light Panels features:

  • Unique Lighting Effects: With RGBIC technology, each panel can display multiple colors at once. Its transparent shell allows the lights from your panels to transmit directly onto your walls with a unique fluorescent glow to create stunning effects in your home.
  • DIY Lighting: Choose from dozens of recommended patterns in our app for your reference or design your unique triangle panel layout. Personalize your panels even more by selecting your colors and effects via the app. Create a one-of-a-kind modular decoration for your living room or bedroom.
  • Rich Scene Modes: Find rich animated lighting effects for your light panels on the Govee Home App. Choose from a selection of over 40 preset scene modes that fit your style. Each effect produces electrifying colors that will leave you in awe.

