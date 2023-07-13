Keurig K-Mini and upgraded Plus model in multiple colors from $59 (Reg. $110, 2023 low)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsKeurig
Reg. $100+ From $59

Amazon is now offering the Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker for $79 shipped in multiple colorways. Regularly $109 and now also matched as part of Walmart’s big summer sale, this is $30 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is a new Amazon 2023 low, a rare chance to see this many color options marked down at once, and the best we have tracked since Black Friday. Not to be confused with the standard Keurig K-Mini that is still seeing Prime Day pricing down at $59 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon (it regularly sells for $100), the Plus model features a more premium design and comes with a pod storage unit. Both models are among the most attractive in the lineup, if you ask me, providing that simple single-serve experience in a compact 5-inch unit that comes in a wealth of colorways. Head below for more details. 

If you don’t care about the Keurig branding, something like the more affordable Chefman InstaCoffee single-serve brewer is worth a look. This one works with K-Cup pods and includes a filter so you can brew your own ground beans out of the box at $40 shipped

Looking for an attractive steel espresso machine instead? Look no further than the deal we spotted this morning on Breville’s Duo Temp Pro. It is now $125 off the going rate on Amazon at $375 shipped, delivering a gorgeous full-service espresso machine to your countertop complete with a milk steamer wand for latte art. All of the details you need on this offer while it’s still live are waiting right here

Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker features:

Keurig K-Mini Plus single serve coffee maker, pod storage unit that fits in your brewer and can hold up to 9 K-Cup pods. Less than 5 inches wide, perfect for small spaces. Brew a stronger, more intense cup. Brew any cup size between 6-12oz with Keurig K-Cup pods. Just add fresh water for each brew. Removable reservoir makes for easy cleaning and filling. Holds 9 K-Cup pods and fits in your brewer for ultimate portability and saves counter space.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Keurig

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

MUJJO leather iPhone 14 Pro MagSafe Wallet Case hits on...
Just-released OnePlus Pad includes bundled magnetic key...
Grovemade intros gorgeous new wood/metal desktop gear: ...
Saucony Best-Sellers Event offers 40% off + free expres...
Smartphone Accessories: Anker Nano II 100W GaN charger ...
Tamagotchi x Star Wars R2-D2 comes to your collection a...
Sennheiser’s Momentum 4 ANC headphones are now an eve...
Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Hyperforma, ...
Load more...
Show More Comments