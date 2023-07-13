Keurig K-Mini and upgraded Plus model in multiple colors from $59 (Reg. $110, 2023 low)

Amazon is now offering the Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker for $79 shipped in multiple colorways. Regularly $109 and now also matched as part of Walmart’s big summer sale, this is $30 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is a new Amazon 2023 low, a rare chance to see this many color options marked down at once, and the best we have tracked since Black Friday. Not to be confused with the standard Keurig K-Mini that is still seeing Prime Day pricing down at $59 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon (it regularly sells for $100), the Plus model features a more premium design and comes with a pod storage unit. Both models are among the most attractive in the lineup, if you ask me, providing that simple single-serve experience in a compact 5-inch unit that comes in a wealth of colorways. Head below for more details.

If you don’t care about the Keurig branding, something like the more affordable Chefman InstaCoffee single-serve brewer is worth a look. This one works with K-Cup pods and includes a filter so you can brew your own ground beans out of the box at $40 shipped.

Looking for an attractive steel espresso machine instead? Look no further than the deal we spotted this morning on Breville’s Duo Temp Pro. It is now $125 off the going rate on Amazon at $375 shipped, delivering a gorgeous full-service espresso machine to your countertop complete with a milk steamer wand for latte art. All of the details you need on this offer while it’s still live are waiting right here.

Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker features:

Keurig K-Mini Plus single serve coffee maker, pod storage unit that fits in your brewer and can hold up to 9 K-Cup pods. Less than 5 inches wide, perfect for small spaces. Brew a stronger, more intense cup. Brew any cup size between 6-12oz with Keurig K-Cup pods. Just add fresh water for each brew. Removable reservoir makes for easy cleaning and filling. Holds 9 K-Cup pods and fits in your brewer for ultimate portability and saves counter space.

