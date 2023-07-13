Up your latte art game with Breville’s Duo Temp Pro Espresso Machine at $375 ($125 off)

Amazon is now offering the Breville Duo Temp Pro Espresso Machine for $374.99 shipped. Regularly $500 this is matching the lowest price we have tracked in years on Amazon and the best we can find. While we did see it closer to $450 for most of 2022, it has only dropped as low as today’s deal once before today in the last year or so. This model is a nice way to bring home one of Breville’s machines without spending far more on the higher-end models while still scoring the sweet stainless steel treatment and microfoam milk frother for latte art at home. From there, the Duo-Temp Pro system and 1600W Thermocoil–Integrated stainless steel water path ensure accurate water temperature for a “balanced tasting cup” and a low-maintenance experience. Head below for more details.

A slightly more affordable model that comes close to bringing that proper Breville experience home is the brand’s Bambino Espresso Machine. You’ll still get the steel vibes, just in a more compact form-factor at under $343 shipped on Amazon right now.

On the higher-end side of things, we are also still tracking a live Prime Day price drop on the Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine with a built-in bean grinder and just about all of the bells and whistles you might need on your countertop. The regularly up to $750 machine is still $200 off the going rate to delivers a $550 Prime Day price tag in both the black and steel colorways – you might need to check the “other sellers” section for the direct from Amazon listing.

Breville Duo Temp Pro Espresso Machine features:

The Breville Duo Temp Pro lets you create third wave specialty coffee at home; This espresso machine ensures balanced flavors from even extraction using low pressure pre-fusion, managing sweetness, acidity and bitterness for the perfect cup every time

Low pressure pre-infusion helps ensure all the flavors are drawn out evenly during the extraction for a balanced tasting cup

The 1600W Thermocoil–Integrated stainless steel water path accurately controls water temperature

A high power 1600W element delivers sufficient steam to create microfoam that enhances flavor and enables you to produce latte art at home

The Duo-Temp Pro Espresso Machine automatically purges the heat system after steaming, ensuring your next espresso is extracted at the right temperature

