MUJJO leather iPhone 14 Pro MagSafe Wallet Case hits one of its best prices at $36 (Reg. $59)

Tablet2Cases – the only official MUJJO dealer on Amazon – is now offering the MUJJO Leather Wallet Case with Card Holder for iPhone 14 Pro at $35.71 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $59, this is more than 35% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal also undercuts our previous mention by $10 and comes in at the lowest price we have tracked outside of a brief rare offer on the iPhone 14 Plus model. The MUJJO leather MagSafe wallet cases are among my favorites out there – nice leather treatment, metal button covers, and a soft microfiber lining are just some of the highlights. Check out my hands-on Tested with 9to5Toys review for more details, but there’s no telling how long the discounted stock might last right now. Head below for additional details.

If you’re not sold on the leather vibes and are just looking for a solid bang for your buck case, there’s a reason Spigen’s models are among our favorite in that category. You’ll find various options on Amazon starting from under $15 Prime shipped, in a range of colors and styles, to meet your needs for even less.

As for what leather case I’m using right now, after testing out a countless number of covers since iPhone 14 launched, I landed on the SANDMARC model. As you’ll from my review, it is my favorite option that really stands out front he pack with the rugged metal camera carry cover around back and you can use our exclusive code to score 10% off right now – here’s the new Sand colorway that just launched.

MUJJO Leather Wallet Case features:

Mujjo Full Leather iPhone 14 Pro Wallet case offers quality craftsmanship recognized by Forbes and the New York Times. Now enhanced with Magsafe compatibility, it elevates your everyday style.

Made with Gold Rated, vegetable-tanned Ecco leather, this iPhone 14 Pro leather case ages gracefully to acquire a unique patina, embodying your life’s journey in a captivating way.

A compact solution for modern lifestyles, our iPhone 14 pro case with wallet comfortably holds up to three essential cards. It’s the fusion of luxury and convenience for men and women.

Simplicity meets functionality in this Mujjo’s iPhone 14 Pro case with wallet, with dyed metal side buttons, a protective raised bezel, and a Japanese microfiber satin-like interior.

