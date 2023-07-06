SANDMARC debuts new Sand leather Apple Watch strap and iPhone 14 case with exclusive deal

A new leather Apple Watch band and iPhone 14 case from SANDMARC have arrived. Last time we checked in with SANDMARC, it was launching its new wireless USB-C Ring Light for photographers and filmmakers, but now we are turning our attention back to its Apple Watch and iPhone accessories. SANDMARC has quickly become a favorite around here, the makers of my favorite leather iPhone 14 case of choice, and the creators of one of the most gorgeous stainless steel Apple Watch bracelet straps, but today it is expanding its lineup of leather goods with a sweet new sandy treatment. Head below for a closer look and an exclusive price drop on both for 9to5Toys readers.

New Sand leather Apple Watch strap

I was a big fan of the leather edition SANDMARC Apple Watch bands after getting a chance to go hands-on back in March. Since then, it added a new navy blue colorway to the lineup with the same full-grain leather approach and stainless steel hardware, but today, it is going sandy.

Now up for pre-order directly from the official site (it’s the only place to get SANDMARC’s gear), you’ll find the new Leather Edition Apple Watch Ultra Band; it is currently only available for Apple’s flagship wearable with the 49mm case size – in a gray-meets-beige Sand colorway – at $69.99. However, our exclusive 9TO5TOYS promo code will knock the price down to $62.99 shipped.

Style your Apple Watch Ultra with our everyday leather band. Crafted from the highest quality full-grain leather and stainless steel hardware. A minimal adapter (connector) that integrates seamlessly with the Apple Watch. With a modern design made to last a lifetime, the leather band will only look better with age.

And the matching iPhone 14 Pro case

The same colorway is also making its way over to the brand’s fantastic Pro Leather Case for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Featuring that Sand colorway, you’ll find the same full-grain leather treatment as before, alongside a plushy microfiber inner lining, metal button covers, and the super unique metal camera threading surrounding the lens array. It allows you to connect the brand’s lens attachments but looks fantastic even without one if you ask me.

The new Sand Pro Leather Case for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max carries a regular $49.99 price tag, but with our 9TO5TOYS code, it will drop to $44.99 shipped.

A patent-pending aluminum lens mount that serves both as camera protection and seamless attachment with SANDMARC lenses & filters. Pro Leather Case is crafted from premium full-grain leather with a rich patina that develops with age. Compatible with MagSafe wireless charging. Whether doing photography, travelling or anything in between, this is the everyday premium case to get for your iPhone.

More of the latest from SANDMARC:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!