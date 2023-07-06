SANDMARC debuts new Sand leather Apple Watch strap and iPhone 14 case with exclusive deal

Justin Kahn -
ExclusiveSmartphone AccessoriesNewsSANDMARC
10% off From $45
Sand Pro Leather Case for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max-Apple Watch band

A new leather Apple Watch band and iPhone 14 case from SANDMARC have arrived. Last time we checked in with SANDMARC, it was launching its new wireless USB-C Ring Light for photographers and filmmakers, but now we are turning our attention back to its Apple Watch and iPhone accessories. SANDMARC has quickly become a favorite around here, the makers of my favorite leather iPhone 14 case of choice, and the creators of one of the most gorgeous stainless steel Apple Watch bracelet straps, but today it is expanding its lineup of leather goods with a sweet new sandy treatment. Head below for a closer look and an exclusive price drop on both for 9to5Toys readers. 

New Sand leather Apple Watch strap

I was a big fan of the leather edition SANDMARC Apple Watch bands after getting a chance to go hands-on back in March. Since then, it added a new navy blue colorway to the lineup with the same full-grain leather approach and stainless steel hardware, but today, it is going sandy. 

Now up for pre-order directly from the official site (it’s the only place to get SANDMARC’s gear), you’ll find the new Leather Edition Apple Watch Ultra Band; it is currently only available for Apple’s flagship wearable with the 49mm case size – in a gray-meets-beige Sand colorway – at $69.99. However, our exclusive 9TO5TOYS promo code will knock the price down to $62.99 shipped

Style your Apple Watch Ultra with our everyday leather band. Crafted from the highest quality full-grain leather and stainless steel hardware. A minimal adapter (connector) that integrates seamlessly with the Apple Watch. With a modern design made to last a lifetime, the leather band will only look better with age.

And the matching iPhone 14 Pro case

The same colorway is also making its way over to the brand’s fantastic Pro Leather Case for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Featuring that Sand colorway, you’ll find the same full-grain leather treatment as before, alongside a plushy microfiber inner lining, metal button covers, and the super unique metal camera threading surrounding the lens array. It allows you to connect the brand’s lens attachments but looks fantastic even without one if you ask me. 

The new Sand Pro Leather Case for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max carries a regular $49.99 price tag, but with our 9TO5TOYS code, it will drop to $44.99 shipped

A patent-pending aluminum lens mount that serves both as camera protection and seamless attachment with SANDMARC lenses & filters. Pro Leather Case is crafted from premium full-grain leather with a rich patina that develops with age. Compatible with MagSafe wireless charging. Whether doing photography, travelling or anything in between, this is the everyday premium case to get for your iPhone.

More of the latest from SANDMARC:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…
SANDMARC

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Latest model Fire HD 8 tablet just hit Black Friday pri...
The TruGolf Mini golf simulator has now dropped to just...
Philips’ latest 4100 rechargeable toothbrush matc...
Hands-on: MONOKEI celebrates Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 wi...
Land Sony’s DualSense Edge Wireless pro controlle...
Just $13 scores you an all-time low on this UGREEN Nexo...
Amazon knocks 50% off Shark’s voice-controlled se...
Today’s Android game and app deals: Battle Chaser...
Load more...
Show More Comments