Open your garage from anywhere: myQ Smart Hub now 33% off at $20 (2023 low), more

As part of its latest myQ Chamberlain sale, Amazon is now offering the myQ Chamberlain Smart Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor for $19.99 shipped. Regularly $30, this is 33% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This model is also now sitting at the best price we have tracked in 2023. Designed to allow you to open and close your garage from anywhere, it connects with the free myQ app for iPhone or Android to make your garage experience a more intelligent one. You can give access to family and friends as well as providing full support for Amazon Key – “Prime members can enable convenient and secure In-Garage Delivery for Amazon packages and groceries.” You’ll just want to make sure you check out the details below to ensure it is compatible with your garage door opener. Head below for more.

Be sure to explore the larger myQ Chamberlain Amazon sale that’s also offering deals on the brand’s garage HD smart camera and the myQ Smart Garage Video Keypad with camera. Designed to make your garage safer and more convenient, both options are at the lowest price we can find right now with up to 31% in savings. Take a closer look right here.

If you’re more concerned with the inside of your home, we are still tracking some hangover Prime Day price drops on the popular Eve Matter and Thread smart home gear. Starting from $32 shipped, you’ll find deals on its door and window sensors, cameras, water leak detectors, and more with everything neatly organized and detailed for you in our previous coverage.

myQ Chamberlain Smart Wireless Garage Hub features:

Works with most brands of garage door openers manufactured after 1993 that use photoelectric sensors that do not shut off. It is not intended for use with openers in which the photoelectric sensors located near the bottom of the garage door change power mode (e.g., lights on the sensors turn off after the door is closed), or any Chamberlain Group opener with a yellow learn button manufactured between 2010 and 2021, or any Linear opener.

System Requirements: a router with 2.4 gigahertz Wi-Fi frequency, router with 802.11 B/G/N, a router within 50 feet of the Smart Garage Control (more details in PDF user manual). Must have a sectional garage door. Product certified for use in US, CA and MX. Bluetooth makes setup easier than ever.

