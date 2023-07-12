Eve’s new Matter and Thread smart home accessories fall to all-time lows from $32

Eve makes some of our favorite smart home accessories here at 9to5Toys, and now the Prime Day 2023 deals have arrived courtesy of Amazon. Marking down a collection of different upgrades for your Siri setup, shipping is free across the board. A favorite has the all-new Eve Energy HomeKit Smart Plug marked down to $31.96 after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Normally fetching $40, you’re now looking at only the second discount so far and a new all-time low. This is $2 under our previous mention, too. Updated with not just Thread support but also Matter to go alongside all of the original Bluetooth HomeKit support, Eve’s smart plug packs a few extra tricks to upgrade your Siri setup. On top of the new Thread radio, there’s also energy monitoring capabilities for keeping tabs on power vampires or just monitoring electric usage on various appliances. We took a hands-on look at what to expect from the experience in our HomeKit Weekly series, as well.

Another one of the new Matter releases is getting in on the savings for one of the first times today, with the Eve Door and Window clocking in at $39.96 after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Down from $50, this $10 discount is delivering a new all-time low. Updated with Thread and Matter connectivity, the refreshed Eve Door and Window sensor unlocks the capabilities of your Siri smart home. Hooking into all of the automations of your HomeKit setup, you can use this sensor to automatically turn on lights when a door is opened, not let the AC turn on if there’s a window open, and countless other things.

And if you’re looking to bring the HomeKit upgrades to your outdoor space, Amazon is now also offering the Eve Outdoor Cam for $187.46 after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Typically fetching $250, you’re looking at over $63 in savings alongside the best price of the year. This is $13 under our previous mention and the first markdown in months. Having launched last summer, the new Eve Outdoor Cam brings HomeKit Secure Video to your Siri setup with a weather-resistant design that can be mounted just about anywhere. It features a 1080p sensor on top of its motion alerts and two-way audio, also arrives with a 157-degree field of view. Get the full scoop on what to expect in our recent HomeKit Weekly feature.

Alongside the three highlights above, there are also some savings to be had on other Eve releases. Applying to both all-new models and staples in the lineup alike, you’ll need to clip the on-page coupons to lock-in the savings found on each listingh below.

Be sure to go shop all of the other best Prime Day 2023 deals. The savings are just now under way as Amazon’s annual summer savings event goes live, delivering the best prices of the year across a collection of the latest tech, home goods, fashion, and collectibles. We’ll be updating our hub all week long with the best offers currently live, which is the best place to head after shopping the discounts above.

Eve Energy Matter Smart Plug features:

Already made yourself comfortable? Hands tied? Turn your devices on and off with a simple tap or by asking Siri. You can also control Eve Energy directly via the built-in switch, which you can protect against curious fingers by activating the child lock.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!