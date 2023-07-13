New smart wireless ThermoPro Twin meat thermometer hits $105 all-time low (Reg. $200)

Justin Kahn -
ThermoPro Twin TempSpike Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer

Intek (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the best deal yet on the brand new ThermoPro Twin TempSpike Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer. The recently-released ThermoPro model carries a regular price of up to $200, is marked down to $150 on Amazon, and you can now get it for much less than that. Using code 30TEMPSPIKE2 at checkout will knock the total down to $104.99 shipped. This is among the first sizable price drops since release and a new all-time low. There are much more affordable meat thermometers out there, but this smart model includes a pair of completely wireless meat probes with a 500-foot Bluetooth range to deliver real-time cooking updates to your smartphone. It will let you know when to flip and when the meat is cooked so you can enjoy your guests instead of hovering over the grill, smoker, or oven the whole time. Head below for more details. 

If you’re not intersted in the fancy smart model above or are just looking for something simple to get that perfect medium-rare, check out the ThermoPro Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer. There’s no smartphone connectivity or wireless leave-in probes here, but you can also bring it home for just $12 Prime shipped

While we are talking backyard cooking, be sure to dive into our coverage of the new Ninja Woodfire pizza oven. This model also features grilling and baking action, among other things, but the real selling point is bringing that smokey wood chip flavor to your backyard pizza parties this year. Take a closer look right here

ThermoPro Twin TempSpike features:

  • 500FT Ultra-Long Range: Advanced 5.2 Bluetooth tech ensures this wireless thermometer for grilling provides stable and reliable connectivity up to 500 ft, handily outperforming the competition at a lower cost
  • Booster with Standalone Display: Monitor the ambient and meat temperatures on the Booster display without checking the App, easier and more convenient; Backlight LCD allows you to cook in dim-light condition
  • Twin Probes, Dual Sensors: This Bluetooth thermometer for cooking features two wireless meat probes, each equipped with separate sensors capable of simultaneous internal/ambient temperature monitoring
  • 100% Wire-Free: Unlike other food thermometers and their fussy wires, this affordable wireless cooking thermometer features a truly wire-free design perfect for rotisserie, oven, grill, smoker, and more

