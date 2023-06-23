Ninja’s brings Woodfire pizza to the backyard with brand new 8-in-1 outdoor oven

Last year it introduced the world to its outdoor multi-function smoker and grill and it is now ready to unveil the Ninja pizza oven known as the Woodfire 8-in-1. Whether it’s for outdoor pizza parties, wood-flavored BBQ action, smoking, or roasting, the latest from Ninja’s growing lineup of backyard-ready cookers has arrived with an upgraded feature set and is now up for pre-sale. Head below for more details and a closer look at the new Ninja Woodfire 8-in-1 Outdoor Oven.

New Ninja pizza oven – Woodfire 8-in-1 Outdoor Oven

While last year’s Woodfire release leaned more towards the grilling side of things, with most folks already owning some kind of outdoor grill Ninja seems to be heading into the pizza oven category with its penchant for versatility and multi-function solutions in tow.

This is indeed an electric outdoor oven with 8-in-1 functionality with settings like Pizza, Max Roast, Specialty Roast, Broil, Bake, Smoker, Dehydrate, and Keep Warm. While it appears to be favoring the pizza oven side of things, it does also include the the same support for wood pellets to impart that smokey flavor on anything you might be cooking in there.

Add woodfire flavor to anything you make with just 1/2 cup of pellets at any temperature up to 700°F with Woodfire Technology.

But with the ability to reach temperatures up to 700-degrees – heat is the name of the game when it comes to cooking proper pies as any aficionado will know – it is the outdoor pizza action most customers will be dropping the cash down for here. Ninja says it can produce “Brick oven-inspired results without the hassle—charring, caramelization, blistering and crunch for premium textures and flavors.”

It can cooking a 12-inch pie in three minutes with no turning or fussing, according to Ninja, with five built-in settings including “Neapolitan, Thin Crust, Pan, New York, and Frozen.”

Reimagine what you can cook outdoors with the Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven. Unlock 8-in-1 versatility with temps from 105-700°F to achieve premium textures and flavors with ease.

The new Ninja pizza oven ships with a Pro-Heat Pan, Pizza Stone, Roast Rack, Accessory Frame, Pellet Scoop, and an All-Purpose Blend Starter Pack. The pre-sale phase has now begun with a $399.99 MSRP.

