WD_BLACK 3,000MB/s 2TB Thunderbolt Game Dock hits $361 all-time low (Reg. $550)

Amazon has now dropped the WD_BLACK 2TB D50 Game Dock NVMe Solid-State Drive with Thunderbolt 3 down to $360.85 shipped. Regularly $690 and usually fetching closer to $550 at Amazon these days, this is at least $189 off the going rate and the lowest we can find. It also comes in at $40 below our previous mention and marks a new Amazon all-time low. You’re looking at a particularly fast Thunderbolt 3 WD_BLACK 2TB D50 SSD that also doubles as an I/O hub. It delivers 87W passthrough charging and a host of I/O options including two Thunderbolt 3 ports, DisplayPort 1.4, two USB-C 10Gb/s ports, three USB-A 10Gb/s ports, audio in/out, and Gigabit Ethernet. On the storage side of things, it reaches speeds up to up to 3,000MB/s with the 2TB NVMe SSD and also features customizable RGB lighting with 13 LED pattern effects. More details below.

If a more traditional portable solid-state drive will do the trick for your needs, this hangover Prime Day deal on the Samsung T7 2TB model is a fantastic choice. It is still down at $100 shipped from the usually closer to $130 or $140 it has fetched as of late, which is the lowest we have ever tracked on Amazon.

Prime Day may have come and gone now, but there are still some notable offers to take advantage of if you missed out. Our latest roundup of portable storage is carries some holiday-worthy deals and you can find all of them right here from brands like Samsung, WD, and more, not to mention a host of all-time lows on internal SSD solutions.

WD_BLACK 2TB D50 Game Dock Thunderbolt 3 SSD features:

Advanced connectivity with a single Thunderbolt 3 cable for streamlined docking: 2x Thunderbolt 3 ports, DisplayPort 1.4, 2x USB-C 10Gb/s ports, 3x USB-A 10Gb/s ports, Audio In/Out, and Gigabit Ethernet

Up to 87 watts of pass-through charging for your Thunderbolt 3 compatible laptop via included cable to always stay in the game

Ultra-fast NVMe SSD with read/write speeds up to 3000/2500MB/s (based on read speed and internal testing. As used for transfer rate, megabyte per second (MB/s) = one million bytes per second.

