Best Prime Day internal SSD deals: New Gen5 Crucial 12,400MB/s $168, WD_BLACK, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsWDPrime Day 2023
Now live! From $55
a circuit board

The 2023 Amazon Prime Day deals have arrived and with it we are tracking some of the best deals ever on a wide range of internal SSD. Joining the portable models and these microSD cards, you’re looking at a range of all-time lows on the best models out there from WD_BLACK, Samsung, and more (all of which are detailed below). But one seriously notable standout is the brand new Crucial T700 1TB Gen5 NVMe M.2 SSD with heatsink. The 1TB, 2TB and 4TB models are marked down to $167.99, $295.99, and $499.99 shipped. Regularly $210, $370, and $630 respectively, there’s not much historical pricing data to go over here – they just released about a month ago and are already seeing sizable price drops and new all-time lows. They seem pricey, and they are by comparison to all of the deals below, but they are also insanely fast with speeds up to 12,400MB/s with Gen5 NVMe architecture too. Check out our hands-on review and head below for more of the best Prime Day internal SSD deals. 

Best Prime Day internal SSD deals:

Prime Day internal SSDs for PS5:

Crucial T700 1TB Gen5 NVMe M.2 SSD features:

Get sequential reads/writes of up to 11,700/9500MB/s and random read/writes of up to 1,500K IOPS** for blazing performance. With Microsoft DirectStorage, elevate gaming with up to 60% faster texture renders8 and reduced load times, render photos or UHD/8K+ videos and run heavy workloads with up to 99% less CPU utilization. Ready for performance with your motherboard heatsink*, the T700 installs easily in your M.2 slot. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
WD Prime Day 2023

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Amazon Prime Day in-house fashion deals are live! Save ...
Google Pixel Buds Pro have never sold for less with ANC...
Oral-B, Philips electric toothbrushes up to 50% off, te...
Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals: Save on the latest fr...
DJI’s new Mini 3 Pro drone includes a DJI RC cont...
YETI steel tumblers and bottles are some of the best, r...
Largest discount yet lands on Apple’s most compac...
Best LEGO Prime Day deals: Razor Crest $112, Tallneck $...
Load more...
Show More Comments