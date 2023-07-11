Best Prime Day internal SSD deals: New Gen5 Crucial 12,400MB/s $168, WD_BLACK, more

The 2023 Amazon Prime Day deals have arrived and with it we are tracking some of the best deals ever on a wide range of internal SSD. Joining the portable models and these microSD cards, you’re looking at a range of all-time lows on the best models out there from WD_BLACK, Samsung, and more (all of which are detailed below). But one seriously notable standout is the brand new Crucial T700 1TB Gen5 NVMe M.2 SSD with heatsink. The 1TB, 2TB and 4TB models are marked down to $167.99, $295.99, and $499.99 shipped. Regularly $210, $370, and $630 respectively, there’s not much historical pricing data to go over here – they just released about a month ago and are already seeing sizable price drops and new all-time lows. They seem pricey, and they are by comparison to all of the deals below, but they are also insanely fast with speeds up to 12,400MB/s with Gen5 NVMe architecture too. Check out our hands-on review and head below for more of the best Prime Day internal SSD deals.

Get sequential reads/writes of up to 11,700/9500MB/s and random read/writes of up to 1,500K IOPS** for blazing performance. With Microsoft DirectStorage, elevate gaming with up to 60% faster texture renders8 and reduced load times, render photos or UHD/8K+ videos and run heavy workloads with up to 99% less CPU utilization. Ready for performance with your motherboard heatsink*, the T700 installs easily in your M.2 slot.