Razer’s sleek anodized aluminum laptop stand is now at the new $40 Amazon low, plus more

Amazon is now offering the Razer Laptop Stand for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $50, this is a solid 20% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also nearly $6 under the previous price drop, the best we have tracked all year, and a new Amazon all-time low. The Chroma edition with built-in RGB lighting is also marked down slightly to $89.99 shipped from the regularly $100 or more. There are more affordable options out there, but the basic model above is a Razer-branded anodized aluminum model with a somewhat unique 18-degree inclination. Compatible with laptops up to 15-inches, it also sports a cable management slot to keep things neat and tidy alongside rubber padding and feet for stability. Head below for more details.

For something more affordable with a similar vibe, check out this SOUNDANCE Laptop Stand. The popular solution might not provide that same sort of inclination, but it will deliver a metal setup that will bring your machine up to a more ergonomic eye-level for use with external keyboards and mice when your back at your home base workstation. It also comes in at $24 Prime shipped right now after you clip the on-page coupon.

But while we are on the subject, one of our favorite options is also on sale right now. After being left out during the Prime Day festivities, we are now tracking a solid price drop on Twelve South’s popular HiRise MacBook stand. Now 50% off the going rate, this is one deal you’ll definitely want to take a closer look at.

Razer Laptop Stand features:

Designed for laptops up to 15″

Ergonomic design with an 18 degree inclination

Aluminium construction

Dedicated cable management slot for easy organization

Rubber padding and feet for grip

