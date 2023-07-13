A 50% discount lands Twelve South’s popular HiRise MacBook stand on your desk at $40

Amazon is now offering the Twelve South HiRise MacBook Stand for $39.98 shipped. Something that didn’t go on sale during Prime Day, this accessory now enters at 50% off the usual $80 going rate. This is a new all-time low like you’d expect from such a steep discount, and lands at $20 under our previous mention. Offering an adjustable design that can elevate your machine up to six inches off your desk, this MacBook stand is made from aluminum and designed to pair perfectly with your MacBook thanks to a silver colorway. Twelve South’s HiRise is the perfect solution for keeping your MacBook’s screen at eye-level on your desk, whether it’s for using the machine all on its own or to match the height of a companion external display. Head below for more.

Twelve South did however just release a new version of the MacBook stand above for those who want a more premium package. The new HiRise Pro quickly became a personal favorite of mine by taking the form-factor featured above and adding in some extra features. One of the main adjustments to the design is that it has been updated specifically to support the newer 14- and 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pros. The new stand now bends upward at the end of the v-shaped mount you rest your machine on in order to keep everything in place. The original just relied on the friction of a rubber pad to keep devices in place, and now the new one looks to provide an even sturdier build.

Another adjustment brings a MagSafe charger into the equation, hiding the Apple charger in the metal base underneath some vegan leather trimming. We take a hands-on look at the new HiRise Pro to see if Twelve South’s latest is worth the extra cash, though it’s a bit of a harder sell with a 50% discount on the original model.

Twelve South HiRise MacBook Stand features:

HiRise aligns your MacBook or laptop with an external display for the ultimate dual-screen setup. Non-slip arms hold and protect all size MacBook’s or laptops. Rear piston easily adjusts the height of your MacBook or laptop up to 6 inches for imrpoved ergonomics. Keeping the base exposed improves airflow and cooling, allowing for a quieter performance.

