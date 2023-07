Save $14 on an official Apple Watch Alpine Loop band with rare discount to under $86

Just released alongside the new Apple Watch Ultra last fall, the all-new Apple Watch Alpine Loop Band is now seeing a rare chance to save. Courtesy of Amazon, you can bring home the unique strap at $85.58 shipped in the Starlight colorway. Perfect for tagging along on hikes or any other outdoor excursions this summer, today’s offer is down from the usual $99 going rate in order to land at the third-best price to date. The $15 in savings has only been beaten twice before when it fell $2 lower earlier in the year. Sporting a unique rugged design that weaves together two layers of woven fabric, the Alpine Loop is designed for Apple Watch Ultra but also works with the larger of Apple’s standard 44 and 45mm wearables. The stitch-free look uses high-strength yarn to deliver on the unique top loop look with a corrosion-resistant titanium G-hook that slides into place for securing to your wrist. Head below for more.

For some alternatives, our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands is packed with plenty of offerings for decking out your wearable with some more affordable options. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea with styles starting from $5. All of our favorite brands have made the cut, giving you plenty of different ideas to refresh the look of your wearable.

Otherwise, go shop all of the leftover Apple deals that are still live after Prime Day. We’re actually still seeing a surprising number of offers from earlier in the week still up for grabs as we head into the weekend, not to mention an assortment of discounts like the AirTags above that weren’t originally on sale for Prime Day and are just now finally getting in on the savings.

Apple Watch Alpine Loop band features:

The rugged Alpine Loop is made from two textile layers woven together into one continuous piece without stitching. High-strength yarns reinforce the top loops, and the corrosion-resistant titanium G-hook slides easily into the loops for secure fit.

