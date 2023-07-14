Segway’s Transformers electric SuperScooter GT2 now $1,000 off at new $3,000 low, more

A new all-time low is landing on Segway’s new flagship GT2 SuperScooter. That is, if you don’t mind bringing some Decepticon stylings into the picture. Last fall, Segway teamed up with Hasbro to begin launching a series of Transformers-inspired electric vehicles, and now one of those releases is on sale. The Megatron-themed GT2 SuperScooter sells for $2,999.99 shipped courtesy of Amazon if you’re a Prime member. You’d more regularly pay $4,000, with today’s offer landing at the best price yet with $1,000 in savings attached. That’s the same price tag for the standard model, which last sold for $3,135 on Prime Day.

Segway’s new SuperScooter GT2 arrives centered around a more capable design with 6,000W 2-wheel drive motor system. There’s a massive 1,512Wh battery that powers the experience, which allows you to hit up to 43.5 MPH top speeds while accelerating from 0 to 30 MPH in just under 4 seconds. That pairs with a 55.9-mile range, integrated transparent OLED display in-between the handlebars, suspension system for a smoother ride, and dual hydraulic disc brakes. All of that comes wrapped in a slick gray color scheme that’s themed around Megatron. There’s some small Transformers accenting throughout, but the electric scooter largely blends in with other EVs. Head below for more.

Also joining the lineup, one of the more signature Autobots is getting in on the savings. On sale for one of the first times, the new Segway Ninebot Bumblebee Electric GoKart PRO drops to $1,899.99 shipped. Typically fetching $2,299, you’re now looking at $399 in savings to go alongside the first price cut in months. It has sold for less, with the all-time low arriving back in March at $64 under this discount. Today’s offer though is the second-best price we’ve seen to date.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a dedicated Transformers fan or not, the Ninebot GoKart PRO can handle zipping you or the kids around the block at up to 23 MPH top speeds with a 15-mile range. Its durable design can also be folded down for transportation, and pairs with other features like an electric brake, integrated headlights, and taillights. You can also detach the included Ninebot S MAX which powers the experience for a self-balancing scooter ride alongside the go kart fun. But of course this is the Transformers variant, which comes decked out in a vibrant yellow color scheme fitting for the Bumblebee inspiration.

Segway Transformers GT2 SuperScooter features:

The Transformers x Segway exclusive limited series brings on new adventures that taps into the Cybertron universe and are powered by Segway’s electric vehicles. For the thrill-seekers and Transformers fans, Transformers x Segway fuses their shared spirit for fun, drive for inspiration, and dynamic experiences that are more than meets the eye.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!