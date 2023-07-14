Today’s Android game and app deals: Rush Rally 3, Thimbleweed Park, ReturnState, more

This afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready to take into the weekend with you. As is always the case, all of the most notable price drops on Android hardware is ready and waiting for you in our curated hub alongside offers from Samsung and Google right here, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlight titles include Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD, Rush Rally 3, Thimbleweed Park, ReturnState, Wilderless, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Best Android apps and games on sale

More Android game and app deals still live

More on Rush Rally 3:

60fps racing at night or day in the rain or snow! Over 72 new and unique stages each with different surface types including snow, gravel, tarmac and dirt! Race with one of the best car dynamics models to date, including real time vehicle deformation and damage, built from over 15 years experience. Upgrade, tune and customise a garage full of cars. Use the new livery editor to completely change the look of your vehicles. Buy new wheels and upgrades to make each car truly unique.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!