Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard for 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro start from $180 in open-box sale

Woot today is launching its latest Apple accessory sale, this time around offering some discounts like this weekend that put Mac and iPad keyboards in the spotlight. As per usual with Woot, the online retailer has free shipping for Prime members, which is also paired with a $6 delivery fee for those who aren’t signed into their Amazon account. A top pick this time around has Woot is now offering Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro at $199.99 for an open-box model in both white and black styles. Down from the usual $349 price tag, you’re looking at one of the best prices ever thanks to the $149 in savings. This is $35 under our previous refurbished offering and the best around. Considering the Prime Day discounts this year weren’t all too exciting, this is finally a chance to save some real cash.

Designed for both of the latest iterations of 12.9-inch iPad Pro, including the new M2 and original M1 models, Magic Keyboard arrives with the accessory’s signature floating hinge design and Smart Connector support, as well as the dedicated USB-C charging port. The folio form-factor houses a backlit keyboard and the trackpad, which elevate the iPadOS experience. This model was originally designed for previous-generation models, but has been confirmed by Apple to work with the latest M2 machines despite being a tad thicker. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If you’re rocking the 11-inch version of Apple’s M1 iPad Pro or even the new iPad Air 5, you can also take advantage of savings noted on the compatible Magic Keyboard. Right now, Woot also has the accessory marked down to $179.99 in the open-box sale, which delivers the best we’ve seen this year from its usual $299 going rate. Other than being designed for the smaller of Apple’s latest iPads, this one has all of the same features to improve the typing experience or just your overall productivity.

Today’s sale also includes some previous-generation Magic Keyboard models that are a touch more affordable than either of the versions above. That’s alongside other Apple accessories that you can shop right here.

If you’re more of an artist, Apple Pencil 2 might be a better buy for complementing your iPad Pro. The accessory delivers one of the best stylus experiences on the market at $90, and even comes outfitted with some new tricks thanks to the hover features on the M2 iPad lineup. It’s also a more affordable alternative to the lead deal for improving your iPadOS experience.

Then for all of this week’s other best discounts, be sure to keep it locked to our Apple guide.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection. With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.

