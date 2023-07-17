Airthings View Plus Radon/CO2 monitor safeguards the fam at the $255 Prime Day price

Amazon is now offering the Airthings 2960 View Plus Radon and Air Quality Monitor for $254.99 shipped. Regularly $300, this is a solid $45 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal marks a return the Prime Day pricing as well as coming within cents of the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. Delivering one of the brand’s most fully-featured solutions, it is designed to analyze and monitor the air quality in your home, delivering data on a range of what can be harmful toxins and conditions. It tracks carbon dioxide (CO2), radon, VOC (airborne chemicals), humidity, temperature, air pressure, and pollen levels alongside particulate matter (PM2.5) – most of the brand’s other models don’t include this last one. The View Plus provides real-time feedback with a customizable display that can be configured to view all pollutants above the recommended levels via the companion Android/iOS app. Battery powered operation makes installation a simple process as well. Hit up our launch coverage for a deeper breakdown and down below for additional details.

The brand’s arguably more modern-looking Wave Plus model provides a similar experience for less. It isn’t quite as extensive (you won’t get the particulate matter tracking) and forgoes the customizable display, but it will still keep tabs on radon, carbon dioxide (CO2), VOCs (airborne such as kitchen gases, fumes, and cleaning products), humidity, temperature, and air pressure for a lower $220 price tag.

Then head straight over to our smart home hub for additional price drops. If there was anything you missed out on during Prime Day, whether it’s some smart lighting for the game room or backyard, HomeKit-ready front door locks, and more, there are plenty of price drops still floating around and some that are now even lower than last week’s Prime deals.

Airthings 2960 View Plus Radon and Air Quality Monitor features:

WiFi connected indoor air quality monitor measuring radon gas, PM 2.5 (air pollution detector), carbon dioxide (CO2), VOCs (airborne such as kitchen gases, fumes and cleaning products), humidity, temperature, and air pressure. Radon is the number one cause of lung cancer among non-smokers and kills more than 6x the number of people than home fires and carbon monoxide poisoning combined.

